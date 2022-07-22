5 Must-See Carrie Underwood Bikini Looks

Carrie Underwood in glittery metallic-silver dress with straight hair.
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Alexandra Lozovschi

Carrie Underwood is an inspiration in more ways than one. The country star and eight-time Grammy winner recently blew fans' minds by performing with legendary rock band Guns N' Roses in London. Her newest and ninth studio album, Denim & Rhinestones, is a big success, as is her fitness clothing brand, CALIA, now in its seventh year on the market. Fans are often turning to her Instagram page for insight on how to live healthily and stay in shape, with the 39-year-old regularly sharing her workouts -- even when she's on tour. Not to mention that she's written a book about exercise and nutrition!

To prove she knows a thing or two about keeping fit, here are five photos of Carrie Underwood in a bikini you'll definitely want to see and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

5. 'Pool Ready'

The "Jesus, Take the Wheel" singer looked fresh-faced and radiant in a poolside selfie that flaunted her tights abs. Rocking a dark top with a tropical motif and low-waist red bottoms, she smiled big as she turned the camera on herself, angling it in a way that also captured her slender hips. "Is it summer yet? ☀️," she wrote in the caption, adding a "PoolReady" hashtag. The chic sunhat she wore suggested she definitely was.

4. Fun At The Lake

You won't find the mother-of-two staying idle for too long. While she's not likely to pass up the chance for a relaxing sunbath by the pool, Underwood is big on outdoor activities, with lake-based fun being top of her list. Last summer, the singer took fans along on a lake boat trip via Instagram and showed off her fishing skills, posing with some bass she caught.

Also on display were her chiseled abs, perfectly framed by a patterned two-piece swimsuit in black-and-white. The sporty set teased a glimpse of her cleavage and left her flat tummy in full view of the camera. Did we mention the matching sunglasses that were to die for?

3. Summertime Essentials

Another lakeside post introduced fans to Underwood's summertime essentials as she showed off her ripped abs and toned everything against a scenic view. Rocking her muscular figure in a cream bikini, she listed her summer checklist in the caption, ranking "sunshine," "lake," and "time with family and friends" highest. She wore a swimsuit from her own brand and her sunnies were on point.

"Summertime is all about love...love for people, love for the outdoors and love for living in the moment!" she added. "Get out there and relax!"

2. Ocean View

For more views of her sculpted abs, check out this photo she posted a few years back around the Fourth of July. In the image, she could be seen hanging out on a boat next to a large U.S. flag, with the ocean stretching at her back. She wore a black halterneck top with semi-sheer detailing and showed her love for florals with colorful bikini bottoms. "Love this swimsuit!" read her caption.

The former American Idol winner liked the look so much that she posted it again in a sunkissed selfie. "I'm on a boat!" she wrote. Wish we could have been there too.

1. Selfie Queen

Nothing beats a good mirror selfie, especially if you can take it in a large walk-in closet. Talk about closet envy AND swimsuit envy! Taking to Instagram to celebrate the "first day of summer" a while back, Underwood wowed fans with her trim figure and glowing, doll-faced complexion as she showed off her favorite "swim combo:" a low-cut gym top and high-rise briefs in a dynamic striped print. We also loved her Boho waves that perfectly framed her face. Also, did you see that walk-in closet?

