5 Times Hailee Steinfeld Looked Amazing In A Swimsuit

After the pandemic in 2020, Hailee collaborated with Frankie Caiello to develop a bikini line, expressing her delight about returning to work after the required hiatus. She published two capsule collections based on images from her feed.

Following the release, Steinfeld modeled her collection, which featured floral designs and her trademark headpiece from the 1980s. She lightly smoked her eyelids and wore matte nude lipstick to ensure her makeup reflected the era she was advertising. Then, she dressed her lengthy brunette hair to the back and donned gold drop earrings with large hoops.

Hailee wore a two-piece blue floral bikini as she basked in the sunlight. She posed, showing her firm stomach while standing on a white towel as the singer added hoop earrings, rings, and two bracelets to complete her ensemble. However, her facial expression revealed how much fun she had while perched on a building, and the photo shoot exudes the same laid-back attitude as her.