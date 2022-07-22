'Manufacturing Drama': 'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Shades Marlo Hampton

Kenya Moore doesn't feel that Marlo Hampton is doing a good job on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. And during a July 20 episode of Access Hollywood's Housewives Nightcap, she slammed her drama as "artificial and manufactured," saying that her antics are "not the kind of drama we want though."

"I think what makes a housewife great and keeps her position is when she is being honest and authentic. That’s the opposite of what Marlo is doing now," Moore explained. "She has even been quoted, ‘Oh, I’m just keeping people’s peaches juicy and I’m making them work.’ So that tells you already that she is just manufacturing drama and that’s just not what our show is about."