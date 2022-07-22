Kenya Moore isn't happy with Marlo Hampton's performance on the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. After feuding with Hampton on the Bravo reality series of the past several weeks, Moore addressed her co-stars' ongoing antics, which have included targeting both her dating life and failed marriage to ex-husband Marc Daly.
'Manufacturing Drama': 'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Shades Marlo Hampton
The Latest
Kenya Moore Claims Marlo Hampton's Drama Is 'Artificial And Manufactured'
Kenya Moore doesn't feel that Marlo Hampton is doing a good job on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. And during a July 20 episode of Access Hollywood's Housewives Nightcap, she slammed her drama as "artificial and manufactured," saying that her antics are "not the kind of drama we want though."
"I think what makes a housewife great and keeps her position is when she is being honest and authentic. That’s the opposite of what Marlo is doing now," Moore explained. "She has even been quoted, ‘Oh, I’m just keeping people’s peaches juicy and I’m making them work.’ So that tells you already that she is just manufacturing drama and that’s just not what our show is about."
Kenya Moore Doesn't Want To Make Amends With Marlo Hampton
When Moore was then asked about a potential reconciliation with Hampton, Moore made it clear that she has no interest in making peace with her Real Housewives of Atlanta castmate.
“I’ve made peace with God. I don’t need to make peace with her [Marlo],” she stated.
Marlo Hampton Is 'Too Toxic,' According To Kenya Moore
"I feel like there’s nothing there that I want to know and I think the way the season played out, she really again hit below the belt. To the point where, it just like I see too much evil and too much desperation and things I don’t think that are valuable in a person or certainly in a friendship. It’s too toxic."
Kenya Moore Seems To Think Marlo Hampton Is Acting Out To Keep Her 'RHOA' Paycheck
“Either a person gets it or they don’t but clearly money rules most people," Moore noted. "In this scenario, money is the key factor here. When you’re a housewife, it comes with a housewife check. It’s not a friend check. So when you’re desperate for money and you’re desperate for attention and validation, you make scenes and you make what you think is TV and it just doesn’t work.”
To see more of Moore and her cast mates, don't miss new episodes of the 14th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sunday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.