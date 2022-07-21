Woman Who Used TikTok To Open Up About Divorce Killed By Ex

Khan was a professional photographer who moved to Chicago from Chattanooga in June 2021, according to her website.

"I used to love travel so much that I was a flight attendant," she wrote. "My favorite layover was always Chicago and who would have known 2 years later I would have moved there?"

Khan also used the app TikTok as an outlet to open up about her experiences, especially as she went through a divorce. She was a Pakistani woman, which she said in her videos made divorce an even more taboo subject than it can be for other cultures and religious backgrounds than her own.

In one post, she wrote: "Going through a divorce as a South Asian Woman feels like you failed at life sometimes," she wrote. "The way the community labels you, the lack of emotional support you receive, and the pressure to stay with someone because 'what will people say' is isolating. It makes it harder for women to leave marriage that they shouldn't have been in to begin with."