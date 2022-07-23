Salma Hayek In Swimsuit Exudes Calm And Serenity

Salma Hayek used to be a bad girl, but these days she can only talk about her time at school dealing with nuns! The actress was expelled from a Catholic boarding school in New Orleans when she was 12 because of pranks the actress pulled on the nuns and her classmates at the Academy of the Sacred Heart, “I was ingenious,” Hayek told Town & Country in 2019. “I always had a sense of humor, but there was a naivety in the naughtiness.” But the actress reaffirms that the pranks were never harmful.

“All the American girls would wake up so early to start putting makeup on, curl their hair, and I wanted to sleep until the last possible second,” said Hayek, born in Velacruz, Mexico. “So I would change all their alarm clocks to an hour earlier, and they were up at four or five a.m. doing their makeup and hair. I laughed for about two hours.”