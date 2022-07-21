5 Hottest Sofia Vergara Swimsuit Moments Of The Summer

Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara is the definition of Spicy Mami, evident in the hot swimwear posts she shared with fans this summer. After declaring that summer is the best time of the year, Vergara went on to post pictures of herself in her best warm weather outfits, and of course, our favorites are the swimwear. She slayed effortlessly, whether it was a throwback from another "lifetime" or a recent post.

Keep scrolling for the pictures and don't forget to check out these 30 Top Celebrity Swimsuit Moments to become summer-ready too.

A Spicy White Cutout One-Piece

Nothing says innocent like white and that's exactly how Vergara looked in her knitted cutout white swimwear. The one-piece had a plunging neckline with low-cut bottoms while she highlighted her cleavage with a long necklace. The necklace featured wooden miniature tusks and feathers like an ethnic accessory.

Another time, she wore this white one-piece; Vergara battled a Bull floaty and lost, getting her black hair wet.

Something From Colombia

In a blast from the past, Vergara showed off her perky boobs in a mixed two-toned green bikini top with a complimentary sheer cover-up. She wore her hair in its natural dark blonde state with wild curls but kept her makeup light.

Sofia posted a throwback image on July 15 once more. Vergara used the hashtag "#tbt Los Angeles" in the caption of a candid Instagram photo from the beginning of her modeling career.

The Modern Family star is wearing a blue knit dress over a black thong in the picture.

Dripping In Dolce & Gabbana

Sofia Vergara proved she's forever 16 as she donned a plunging animal print. A few months ago, over the weekend, the Modern Family alum posted a few jaw-dropping images of herself on Instagram sporting a stunning one-piece swimsuit with a leopard design.

The 50-year-old flaunts her incredibly toned arms, legs, and bottom in the pictures from every angle. She captioned the photo, “Finally the weekend!!🥳🥳 solecito🌞🌞 #hm #gettingreadyforsummer 🕶,”.

She wears natural eye makeup and highly lined lips in a 1990s-inspired style while covering her breasts in the photos. In the risqué photos, America's Got Talent judge even flashes a teeny bit of side boob while sporting her sexiest smirk.

Showcasing Toned Physique

America's Got Talent star sure has a thing for prints, as she posed for some pictures on Instagram while donning an extremely cute one-piece zebra print swimsuit. The 50-year-old actress was enjoying the summer heat (and bringing it, too!) while wearing a strapless suit and holding her hands behind her head. "Happy Memorial weekend! Hope everyone stayed safe❤️🇺🇸." She wrote in her caption.

The Modern Family actress added lovely gold hoops and a pair of red-framed sunglasses to complete her breezy summer outfit. As she basked in the sun in front of a crystal-clear pool, she pulled her dark hair back into a ponytail to display her jewelry.

A Trip Down Memory Lane

The mother-of-one shared a photo from the 1990s in which she was seen posing sensually in front of a pool in a stunning metallic gold bikini, accentuating her form to perfection.

She added "#tbt Miami the 90’s🌴🌴🌴" to the picture, which her friends and followers liked and showered her with lots of compliments.

