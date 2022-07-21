5 Hottest Sofia Vergara Swimsuit Moments Of The Summer

Colombian-American actress Sofia Vergara is the definition of Spicy Mami, evident in the hot swimwear posts she shared with fans this summer. After declaring that summer is the best time of the year, Vergara went on to post pictures of herself in her best warm weather outfits, and of course, our favorites are the swimwear. She slayed effortlessly, whether it was a throwback from another "lifetime" or a recent post.

