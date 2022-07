Not two months ago, the 36-year-old was grabbing headlines with a new campaign for clothing retailer Aerie, one in which she flaunted her chiseled curves in patterned green swimwear at the lake. In a photo shared by a fan account, the brunette beauty was seen lounging tummy-down on a beach towel as she sunbathed on a wooden pier -- definitely our favorite way to relax!

Daddario posted a few snaps from the shoot on her personal Instagram as well, giving fans a little peek behind the scenes. In the photos, she and her younger sister, Catharine, 29, had fun trying out paddle boarding for the first time, all the while twinning in Aerie swimsuits.