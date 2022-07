Shortly after laying her grandmother to rest with her big family, retired sports car racer Danica Patrick hit the beach to relax. She went with her best friends to Newport Beach to enjoy the Fourth of July weekend.

The former athlete shared to her followers that the spot was great for hangouts albeit jampacked because of the summer breakers. Since removing her breast implants this Spring, Patrick has had a new air around her - a result of her newfound self-love.