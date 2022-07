The New Orleans Saints will enter the 2022 NFL season without long-time head coach Sean Payton. The 58-year-old stepped away from the coaching world following the 2021 season.

He has since taken a job with Fox Sports as an analyst. It is expected this will be a very short endeavor. The former Super Bowl champion has interest from teams around the league, even now.

Payton recently spoke with USA Today about his move away from coaching and a potential return to the sidelines in the future.