Kelly Ripa's Fitness Routine Is Constantly Evolving – Here's What She's Doing Now

Closeup of Kelly Ripa with wavy hair
Health & Lifestyle
Fatima Araos

Kelly Ripa has a secret weapon that keeps her looking as fit as she does at 51, and that is her 12-year relationship with her personal trainer, Anna Kaiser.

The talk show host and former soap opera star is not only hard-working and totally committed to staying in shape but also fiercely loyal to the celeb trainer. Kaiser has been coaching her since she was in her late 30s through her 40s, and until now, there’s no other person Ripa would rather work up a sweat with.

'Strongest Damn Woman'

The fitness expert and owner of Anna Kaiser Studios shared a glimpse into her professional relationship and friendship with her famous client via an Instagram post last month. In the clip, the two can be seen busting some moves in the gym.

The caption sums up why Ripa has managed to stay in amazing shape through the years. It says, “12 years, 2 kids, 5 studios, and over 100+ dances later… we are still bringing the 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Kelly trains with me and my @annakaiserstudios team 4-5 days a week and she still NEVER CANCELS!!! Listen, if I can share one secret with you, that is IT. Show up for you. Show up for your trainer. Show up because you both deserve to make the magic happen together. And that is exactly what you are, @kellyripa MAGIC✨ And the strongest damn woman I have ever known!!!!! Thank you for sharing your spirit and energy with us every day 🌈🤍”

Ripa returned the love by saying that Kaiser and her team “are the reason I’m still standing.”

How Ripa Worked Out In Her 30s And 40s

In an interview with Shape, the trainer described what her routine with Ripa looks like, noting that it has evolved over the long period they’ve worked together.

“When she was in her late 30s and 40s, we really focused on cardio,” she said. “She was doing a lot of [fitness] challenges for the show...and her stamina and cardio needed to be really strong.”

Evolving Fitness Routine

Kelly Ripa posing in fitted teal dress
Nowadays, they’re focusing more on strength exercises and energy building. “We are watching her heart-rate monitor and tracking her metrics on her on a daily basis to make sure she gets exactly the amount of strength and cardio for what she needs today, which is very different from what it was 12 years ago,” Kaiser explained.

Well-Programmed Workouts

Ripa’s routine includes short cardio intervals, longer strength exercises, running, and HIIT, according to Kaiser. “These workouts are also really well-programmed. That is so important when you're working with someone who has such little time. You have to make sure that what you're doing works.”

