Kelly Ripa's Fitness Routine Is Constantly Evolving – Here's What She's Doing Now

The fitness expert and owner of Anna Kaiser Studios shared a glimpse into her professional relationship and friendship with her famous client via an Instagram post last month. In the clip, the two can be seen busting some moves in the gym.

The caption sums up why Ripa has managed to stay in amazing shape through the years. It says, “12 years, 2 kids, 5 studios, and over 100+ dances later… we are still bringing the 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Kelly trains with me and my @annakaiserstudios team 4-5 days a week and she still NEVER CANCELS!!! Listen, if I can share one secret with you, that is IT. Show up for you. Show up for your trainer. Show up because you both deserve to make the magic happen together. And that is exactly what you are, @kellyripa MAGIC✨ And the strongest damn woman I have ever known!!!!! Thank you for sharing your spirit and energy with us every day 🌈🤍”

Ripa returned the love by saying that Kaiser and her team “are the reason I’m still standing.”