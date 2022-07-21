Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Plunging Braless Dress

If you've read any of her lifestyle interviews, you know that the former model is all about maintaining a healthy balance, both when it comes to exercise (she prefers gardening to the gym, FYI) and what she puts on her plate.
"I think one of the most transformative things that I’ve done is making 50 percent of what I eat vegetable matter," Hurley told the Sunday Times. "If you have a slice of toast for breakfast, have an apple too. Counteract everything with vegetables."
Her swimsuit posts are a testament that her strategy is working -- the star recently showed off her cheeky side in a white halterneck bikini and got over 2,000 messages from her online admirers. Shortly thereafter, she put her beach bod on show in a yellow set while reminding fans to take care of their skin this summer season. "Hat and SPF," she captioned a video wherein she donned a straw beach hat and held on to her sunscreen.