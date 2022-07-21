Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Plunging Braless Dress

Driving fans wild! Elizabeth Hurley looked smoking-hot in a plunging sequin dress for her latest Instagram share on July 19, teasing her 2.4 million followers with her braless cleavage and daring neckline slashed down to her navel.

This comes after the ageless beauty brought the heat with a couple of swimsuit posts as she repped her eponymous beachwear brand.

Check it out below!

Dazzling For 'Playtime'

As if the U.K. wasn't already in the midst of a major heatwave, the Bedazzled star turned up the heat even more with a sexy cocktail dress in sparkling burgundy. To say it left a generous decolletage on display is an understatement and Liz further ramped up the sexiness by ditching her bra and posing sultrily as she hung out at her home bar -- one complete with pink walls and velvet-clad furniture.

The actress sparkled in the sophisticated number, which had a cinched waist and long fitted sleeves that accentuated her lean figure. "Playtime ❤️," the 57-year-old captioned a video scored to Richard Gere's•"Razzle Dazzle." Dazzling indeed!

Lady In Red

Nobody does sequins like Liz! Just a few weeks ago, The Royals star wowed fans with another glittery look as she attended the Raffaello Summer Party in Germany in a busty red gown by Kate Middleton's go-to designer, Jenny Packham. It was a low-cut style showing plenty of skin and had a tulle skirt and sequin details, which she played up with metallic Versace heels.

Scoring a "Like" from Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower, the look was praised on Instagram by fans who also had plenty to say about Liz's ultra-revealing cocktail dress. "Perfection. This woman can do no wrong. She [is] absolutely glamorous!" one person commented on her video which snagged over 70,000 likes. "Beautiful as ever!" said a second follower, while a third gushed: "Gorgeous on another level."

Her Diet Tricks

If you spend some time in the comments section of her Instagram posts, one statement from fans pops up frequently: Liz is "aging like a fine wine" and we can't help but marvel at her beauty and spectacularly toned figure. To stay in shape, the actress leads an active lifestyle and is very mindful about what she eats.

"I haven’t eaten processed food for 100 years," she told the U.K.’s Sunday Times in October. "I don’t eat sweets. I drink little alcohol. I don’t smoke, but I deeply regret that I once did. I have learned to eat lighter and not so late."

A Healthy Balance

If you've read any of her lifestyle interviews, you know that the former model is all about maintaining a healthy balance, both when it comes to exercise (she prefers gardening to the gym, FYI) and what she puts on her plate.

"I think one of the most transformative things that I’ve done is making 50 percent of what I eat vegetable matter," Hurley told the Sunday Times. "If you have a slice of toast for breakfast, have an apple too. Counteract everything with vegetables."

Her swimsuit posts are a testament that her strategy is working -- the star recently showed off her cheeky side in a white halterneck bikini and got over 2,000 messages from her online admirers. Shortly thereafter, she put her beach bod on show in a yellow set while reminding fans to take care of their skin this summer season. "Hat and SPF," she captioned a video wherein she donned a straw beach hat and held on to her sunscreen.

