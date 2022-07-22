3 Posts That Prove Gwyneth Paltrow's Love For Her Blended Family

Gwyneth Paltrow is a well-known American actress who has won numerous awards, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award. She is also known to be a loving wife, mother, friend, and daughter.

Gwyneth never misses an opportunity to express her love for her family.  The Iron Man actress shares two kids, Apple Martin and Moses Martin, with her ex-husband and Coldplay lead vocalist, Chris Martin. 

The beautiful actress, who is now married to TV writer, Brad Falchuk, enjoys spending time with her family. One only needs to check her Instagram page to see how much she loves her family. 

Check out some of the times Gwyneth has shared some of her family's beautiful moments with her fans. 

Celebrating Her Past And Present Husbands 

Gwyneth has consistently demonstrated her deep love for her large, blended modern family. One of the times she did that was when she honored her ex-husband, Chris, and current husband, Brad, on Father's Day in 2020. Gwyneth posted a social media tribute and a picture of Chris and Brad having fun with her kids.

“Happy Father’s Day to all of the dads out there. Sending you all love,” She wrote in the caption.

Commemorating Memorable Moments 

In January 2022, the Goop founder commemorated the beginning of the new year by recalling the memorable times she spent with her family and friends throughout 2021.

The actress posted a lengthy picture slideshow on her Instagram feed with the caption, “The best parts of 2021; loving my friends with all my heart, the noodle donut at @lunasia.dimsum, being married to my guy, getting to travel a bit, and being a mom and stepmom to four incredible people I love deeply. I wish you all love and joy and abundance and great things this year!”

Details Of The Photos

In one of the photos, Gwyneth laughed with friends, including Cameron Diaz, stylist Jamie Mizrahi, and Who What Wear co-founder Katherine Power.

Another picture showed her beaming as she dined by candlelight with Brad and his daughter from his previous marriage. Before marrying Gwyneth, Brad was previously married to Suzanne Bukinik for ten years before they divorced in 2013. Like Gwyneth and Chris, the former couple also shares two kids, Isabella and Brody.

Gwyneth also shared pictures of Apple, 17, and Moses, 15, and a candid photo of Apple cuddling her grandmother, Blythe Danner.

Celebrating Apple On National Daughter's Day 

Gwyneth has frequently gushed about how much she loves her family. On September 26, 2021, she celebrated her daughter, Apple, on National Daughter's Day by sharing an up-close selfie.

"Oh man do I love you," she captioned the photo alongside the National Daughter's Day hashtag.

Gwyneth is extremely loving and devoted to her family and friends and repeatedly demonstrates this on her Instagram account. Hopefully, she'll upload more pictures soon.

