3 Posts That Prove Gwyneth Paltrow's Love For Her Blended Family

Gwyneth Paltrow is a well-known American actress who has won numerous awards, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award. She is also known to be a loving wife, mother, friend, and daughter.

Gwyneth never misses an opportunity to express her love for her family. The Iron Man actress shares two kids, Apple Martin and Moses Martin, with her ex-husband and Coldplay lead vocalist, Chris Martin.

The beautiful actress, who is now married to TV writer, Brad Falchuk, enjoys spending time with her family. One only needs to check her Instagram page to see how much she loves her family.

Check out some of the times Gwyneth has shared some of her family's beautiful moments with her fans.