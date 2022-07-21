Detroit Tigers Vs. Oakland Athletics [July 21] - MLB Game Predictions

Oakland Athletics
Shutterstock | 188921216

Sports
Tristin McKinstry

The MLB All-Star Break is behind us, meaning baseball is back for the second half of the season. The trade deadline is fast approaching, and the landscape of the league could soon change drastically between now and then.

As far as Thursday is concerned, the Detroit Tigers and Oakland Athletics are only concerned about each other. Hopefully, the teams took full advantage of the break, because they're thrown right into the thick of the midsummer grind.

The Tigers and Athletics play a doubleheader on Thursday, with the first game beginning at 3:07 PM.

The Latest

Richard Jefferson Rips Young Players For Not Taking Summer League Seriously

San Francisco Giants At Los Angeles Dodgers [July 21] - MLB Picks And Predictions

Biden's ATF Director Says There's 'No One Solution' To Gun Violence

'RHOC' Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Starts Dating Again After Sad Breakup

Lindsey Vonn's Core Workout Will Help You Get In Killer Shape

Pitching Matchups

Detroit Tigers
Shutterstock | 160900

For game one, the visiting Tigers will turn to the best pitcher on their staff, young left-hander Tarik Skubal.

Skubal enters the afternoon tilt with a 6-8 record with a 4.11 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 18 games. The 25-year-old had a rocky first half of the season and looks to bounce back against one of the league's worst offenses.

The Athletics are turning to a southpaw of their own in Zach Logue. He enters play Thursday with a 3-4 record, a 5.16 ERA, and 23 strikeouts in seven games thus far. Logue was recalled from AAA by the A's prior to this game to make this start.

The second game of this twin billing sees the Tigers turn to 26-year-old rookie Garrett Hill. Hill is 1-1 in his two games this season with a 5.73 ERA and four strikeouts.

For Oakland, they turn to their ace, Frankie Montas. Montas, a prime trade candidate, is making his first start since July 3. He is 3-9 with a 3.26 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 17 starts in 2022.

Sports

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Mavs, Myles Turner & Buddy Hield To Lakers In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Pacers

By JB Baruelo

Baseball Is A Brotherhood

Oakland Athletics
Shutterstock | 188921216

An interesting tidbit from the All-Star Game festivities concerned the lone Oakland representative, Paul Blackburn. Blackburn was set to fly commercial to Los Angeles for the Game, but the division rival Houston Astros stepped in and offered him a ride on their charter plane.

"It's awesome. It shows that, within baseball, it's kind of like a brotherhood," Blackburn said, per Mark Berman of Fox26. "Everyone respects each other and tries to help each other out. I'm greatly appreciative for their organization and letting me tag along over here."

"It was fun. I felt like they made me feel very welcomed and comfortable," Blackburn said. "We had some good conversations and good laughs. It was a good time."

NBA Rumors: Proposed Heat-Wizards Trade Features Damian Lillard Joining Forces With Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo In Miami

The Story Behind Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympic Comeback

'I Don't See Resignation'

Detroit Tigers
Shutterstock | 1665172

The Tigers sent two players to the All-Star Game, but there weren't any flight-related stories to share. Instead, the team looks forward to the second half and trying to turn their disastrous season around. Manager AJ Hinch believes his team is up to the task.

“I don’t see resignation. I don’t see players caving. I see a frustrated group that has been mired in a lack of winning for a while,” Hinch said Sunday. “Those players who have been here the longest have felt it for multiple seasons. That’s what we need to change.”

Prediction

Oakland Athletics
Shutterstock | 188921216

Don't be surprised if this twin billing is split down the middle. The Tigers should take the first game, followed by a home victory in the second game.

These teams will win the game in which their best starter plays. Detroit is also slightly better offensively than Oakland and has a much better bullpen. However, the Tigers are one of the worst road teams in the MLB, so a sweep is unlikely.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.