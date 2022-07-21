Serena Williams Displays Toned Legs In Greece

The tennis star uploaded some sizzling snaps on Instagram with her husband, Alexis Ohanian, and daughter, Alexis Olympia. The family of three explored the ruins of The Parthenon in Greece. The 40-year-old athlete was stunned in a fitted black sleeveless dress which had a leg split as she displayed her toned limbs. She paired her chic outfit with a pair of white trainers and black sunglasses.

Alexis, 39, sported a white t-shirt paired with black shorts. Their 4-year-old daughter wore a green dress and was cradled in her dad's arms as the family posed for the picture. The mother-of-one captured the post, "Just the 3 of us" and tons of followers cheered their exquisite look.