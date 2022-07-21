Lindsey Vonn's Core Workout Will Help You Get In Killer Shape

There’s a reason Lindsey Vonn is the most decorated ski racer in the United States: she is super tough and trains extremely hard, both on the slopes and in the gym.

The 37-year-old Olympic gold medalist’s former coach Alex Bunt, who trained her until she retired in 2019, told The New York Times Magazine that she would spend countless hours getting in shape. “She never lets a session go,” he said. “Every single set and every rep matters. There’s no fluff.”

Keep scrolling to see what Vonn’s ski training looked like.