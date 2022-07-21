Nicole Scherzinger Flaunts Killer Curves In Bikini

Since the start of the year, Nicole Scherzinger has been gracing our feeds with sensational snaps from her vacation, and there's absolutely no bad shot as she dazzles.

In case you weren't aware, the singer regularly updates her followers on social media. You can always count on a new post from the 44-year-old, who posts anything from poolside bikini photos to hair makeovers. And one of her most recent shares in Ibiza is no different.

Showcasing Toned Body In Cut-Out Bikini

Nicole Scherzinger close up
Shutterstock | 2914948

As she basked in the sun in Greece on Tuesday, Nicole Scherzinger struck several seductive poses in a sexy blue cut-out bikini on Instagram. The carousel of the musician who posed on the edge of an endless pool with a view of the ocean was so lit as she looked over her shoulder and revealed her peachy bottom in the busty halterneck swimsuit. In a different image, the attractive woman wore a green kaftan around her hips before raising it in the air and letting it sway in the breeze.

Nicole reclined on the poolside while turning up the heat, raising her arms to display her toned body.

Diving Into The 4th Of July

Scherzinger displayed her cleavage in a wide keyhole-adorned bikini top and high-rise bottom in a navy blue bikini. The brunette beauty chose a glamorous color palette for her makeup and let her dark hair fall naturally down her back from a side split. She also wore bright red lipstick and closed her eyes to enjoy the sunshine as she dived into the pool.

Diving into 4th of July, Mykonos style.

Soaking Up Some Sunshine With Beau In Mykonos

The Pussycat Doll singer dressed scantily in nude swimwear and a red and white triangle bikini. Nicole was stunned by the vibrant bikini top she paired with matching bottoms. She swept her dark hair to one side to expose a matching long necklace and a set of drop pearl earrings.

The Masked Singer judge radiated in a glamorous beauty look that included pink blush and lipstick. The couple was spotted cuddling at a restaurant with a view of the ocean, and the beauty stared into her lover's eyes, Thom Evans.

Pretty In Pink

Nicole's May photo dump shows her posing in a bright pink string bikini against a lovely ocean backdrop while posting from a posh resort in Cancun, Mexico. The singer's Instagram photo was captioned,  "Pretty in Pink & Paradise 🌺💕," and, to be honest, we think this place comes pretty darn near to paradise.

