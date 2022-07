One of the things the former New England Patriots draft pick is up to these days is acting. NFL fans have seen the 33-year-old dabble in acting before, appearing in a few commercials. Now, it seems as if Gronk will take on more acting gigs.

“It’s a lot more fancy in this industry,” said Gronkowski, who was preparing for a commercial shoot, about the differences between football and acting. “It’s just grind, grind, grind, in football, and out here it's like you're like a supermodel or something."

“I don’t have to be in good shape at all. I got people feeding me, and if I'm slow, I'm slow. It doesn't matter if I'm quick or not. So it's wonderful.”