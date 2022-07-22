Everyone deals with mental health, and Mikaela Shiffrin made that clear in a recent interview with Elle. The Alpine skier spoke about the 2022 Winter Games and more. Here are the biggest takeaways.
'I Was Essentially Having Panic Attacks': Mikaela Shiffrin Talks About Mental Health And The Olympics
She Spoke About Her Mental Health Struggles Began
After winning two medals at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, Mikaela felt depressed instead of happy. She told the publication, “I would be nervous, and then I’d get more and more and more nervous until I had to puke. I was essentially having panic attacks.”
Confiding in a sports psychologist helped, but “on the days when I feel like I’m not...living up to expectations, whether it’s outside expectations or my own...it’s kind of like, Why am I doing this?” Shiffrin says. “Because even though I’m obviously good, I didn’t feel like I was very good, and that really twists and messes with your mind.”
She Will Make A Return
Although she has gone through much, she is certain that she will make a return. She plans to make a return next season after making sure her physical and mental health is clearly in check while staying at home in Colorado.
She Has Invested More In Her Personal Life
She began dating Norwegian Alpine skier Aleksander Aamodt Kilde shortly after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Through her personal battles, he has managed to be with her every step of the way. He told the publication, "I will never 100 percent understand what Mikaela is going through, but I can at least know 100 percent what I can do for her,” he says. “I can be there as a boyfriend and a man in her life that she can trust.”
She Spoke About Her Physical Struggles
After her COVID-19 diagnosis and her father's death, she began to feel the mental toll on her body. She said, "The most stressful and tiring part of the season was still to come, and I didn’t have any energy left to give.” If she had won two of the five events, it would have made her the most decorated American female alpinist in Olympic history.
Her mom told the publication, "We didn’t predict that she wasn’t in the right emotional space. She didn’t talk about it, which is kind of typical of Mikaela. She sort of keeps things inside.... I think, for her, it shows a sign of weakness that she doesn’t like to show.”