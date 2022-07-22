'I Was Essentially Having Panic Attacks': Mikaela Shiffrin Talks About Mental Health And The Olympics

After winning two medals at the 2018 PyeongChang Games, Mikaela felt depressed instead of happy. She told the publication, “I would be nervous, and then I’d get more and more and more nervous until I had to puke. I was essentially having panic attacks.”

Confiding in a sports psychologist helped, but “on the days when I feel like I’m not...living up to expectations, whether it’s outside expectations or my own...it’s kind of like, Why am I doing this?” Shiffrin says. “Because even though I’m obviously good, I didn’t feel like I was very good, and that really twists and messes with your mind.”