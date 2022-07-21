'RHOC' Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Starts Dating Again After Sad Breakup

RHOC Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke
Shutterstock | 64736

Entertainment
Chukwudi Peter Onyewuchi

Braunwyn Windham-Burke, a former The Real Housewives of Orange County star, has experienced some romantic hardships, much like everyone else who occasionally has it tough and unlucky.

It has not been easy for the reality television star to co-parent her seven children with her husband, Sean Burke, while dealing with the end of her romance with her ex-girlfriend Victoria Brito.

However, roughly two weeks after splitting with Victoria, Braunwyn started dating again. The reality TV personality revealed this in a recent interview with Page Six on July 16.

Continue scrolling for more details about this recent update.

The Latest

Richard Jefferson Rips Young Players For Not Taking Summer League Seriously

San Francisco Giants At Los Angeles Dodgers [July 21] - MLB Picks And Predictions

Biden's ATF Director Says There's 'No One Solution' To Gun Violence

Detroit Tigers Vs. Oakland Athletics [July 21] - MLB Game Predictions

Serena Williams Displays Toned Legs In Greece

Back To Dating Again

Braunwyn opened up about her split from Victoria. She explained: "We were in two different relationships, unbeknownst to me. So I was giving 100 percent. I was in love, and what I thought it was, it wasn’t. And that’s hard," Braunwyn said while attending Jill Zarin’s luxury luncheon in Southampton. 

However, despite Braunwyn's heartbreak after splitting from Victoria, she is not allowing it to stop her from moving on. 

"That being said, you know, I’m old enough to not sit in it. I know that you can be sad and still go out and have fun," she explained.

"So back in the city, I went on a couple of dates this week. Like, I’m not going to sit home and cry. I did that during the pandemic. I’m done now. Put your lashes on, clip in some hair, get back out there!” she added. 

Entertainment

Hailee Steinfeld Sunbathes In Bikini

By Triston Brewer

Braunwyn Gets Candid About Her Heartbreak

Braunwyn and Victoria started dating in 2021. The former lovers were spotted together in public on different occasions. Braunwyn's fans were also happy she had found love soon after coming out as a lesbian.

However, after dating for less than a year, Braunwyn and Victoria broke up, much to many people's surprise. News of their breakout came after Braunwyn's cryptic post on her Instagram Stories.

"When I got sober, I thought, ‘OK, now I’m not gonna drink and everything is gonna be easy,' I did not realize the s–t that was coming my way," she wrote.

 

“Every time I think it can’t get worse, it does,” she continued. “When does this end? I do have these moments like, ‘I didn’t get sober for this to be so hard.'”

However, in her recent interview, Braunwyn confessed she is still processing her emotions given that she only came out as a lesbian in December, making the breakup more difficult for her. 

Aly Raisman In Bikini Shows Off Toned Abs

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Shows Off Fishing Skills

Still Married To Sean

Braunwyn became the first Real Housewife to ever come out as gay in December 2020. However, what surprised people was that she made the revelation while still married to her husband, Sean Burke, with whom she shares seven kids. Interestingly, the couple did not split after the revelation but remained married. However, they agreed to see people outside their marriage, with Braunwyn dating Victoria and Sean also revealing he was in another relationship. 

Co-parenting With Sean

Braunwyn has spoken candidly about the difficulties she has had co-parenting. She acknowledged that dividing her time between New York and Orange County was hard but said she and Sean are still adjusting to co-parenting.

“The co-parenting, we’re working through it. I wish I could say it was easy, but that’s not true for any parent. I mean, we’ve definitely had some bumps in the road. We are trying our best to navigate some very difficult situations that are coming up,” she revealed. 

As Braunwyn begins dating again after splitting from Victoria, there is hope that she will eventually have a beautiful relationship that suits her.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood In Bikini Catches A Fish

Sofia Vergara In Bikini Drops It Low

Lindsey Vonn In Bikini Bares Defined Abs

Candice Swanepoel In Bikini Poses Underwater

Priyanka Chopra In Swimsuit Enjoys Dream Vacation

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.