'RHOC' Alum Braunwyn Windham-Burke Starts Dating Again After Sad Breakup

Braunwyn Windham-Burke, a former The Real Housewives of Orange County star, has experienced some romantic hardships, much like everyone else who occasionally has it tough and unlucky.

It has not been easy for the reality television star to co-parent her seven children with her husband, Sean Burke, while dealing with the end of her romance with her ex-girlfriend Victoria Brito.

However, roughly two weeks after splitting with Victoria, Braunwyn started dating again. The reality TV personality revealed this in a recent interview with Page Six on July 16.

