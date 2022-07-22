Olympian Aly Raisman Fitness's Regimen Is One To Take Note Of

While Aly Raisman is an Olympian, she understands she does not know everything. She told Shape:

"I think it's so awesome that there's so much information out there and so many people are sharing their experiences of what helps them But I also think it's really important to remember that you gotta figure out what works for you. Just because you're watching somebody's diet on Instagram or YouTube doesn't mean it's going to fit perfectly for you."

However, she is not afraid of speaking about what fitness and wellness routine works for her. These are a few of her basics.