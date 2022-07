Sports Illustrated Model Camille Kostek has a thing or two to say about her boyfriend Rob Gronkowski's "retirement." The 33-year-old NFL player shocked fans when he announced his retirement from the league this year after playing his last season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Many aren't accepting his news and top of the list is his girlfriend, Kostek who doesn't believe this is the end. She let her feelings out after the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Runway show last weekend.