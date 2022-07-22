Elizabeth Hurley is simply stunning and a vision in a white two-piece bikini in the countryside
Elizabeth Hurley In Swimsuit Shows Off Her Curves
The Latest
Liz Brings The Curves In All-White Two-Piece Bikini
Elizabeth Hurley always brings the heat, and with it being summertime, it is only appropriate that she ramps things up a bit for her social media. Looking absolutely stunning in a white two-piece bikini, Liz let everyone know that at 57 years of age, she is only getting better with each passing year.
The bikini shows off her incredible curves, tight abs, and derriere to boot! With more than 2.4 million followers on her Instagram keeping up with her every move, it is only fitting that she posted with the hashtag #blissfulsummer. And with shots like this, indeed it is!
2022 Celebrates 25 Years Since 'Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery!
Elizabeth Hurley’s best-known roles in the film were in 1997 Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery as Vanessa Kensington and Runaways as Morgan le Fay in 2019. Perhaps Hurley’s most significant moment was in 1994 when she went to the London premiere of Four Weddings and a Funeral with Hugh Grant.
She looked resplendent in a strappy black Versace dress that was open from the neck to halfway down the bosom. Gold safety pins held the dress together at the waist, shoulders, and side slits with giant gold safety pins. The dress won her instant media fame and might be Versace’s most famous design. That iconic look put her on the map; from then on, she has been considered one of Hollywood's fashion-forward actresses.
Liz And Her Relationships Over The Years
Hurley was married to Arun Nayar but divorced after several years. The actress has been in several relationships, including an engagement with Shane Warne. Hurley is single and currently not dating anyone, but she is always open to meeting someone new to share her life!
Elizabeth's Fitness Routine These Days Are About Maintenance
The actress and producer says she works hard to maintain her body for her health and career. She looks stunning in a recent Instagram post in a racy white bikini. The actress has defied age and maintains her incredible figure by walking a lot because she hates exercise with a passion. She takes occasional Pilates or yoga classes and a few home exercises. Eating well and staying hydrated is another open secret to her youthful skin.