Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reveals Her Crush On RHOP's Ashley Darby

At Jill Zarin's Luxury Luncheon in the Hamptons event on July 16, Braunwyn said she is crushing on RHOP housewife Ashley. “I love Ashley 'cause she's so hot and she's single now,” the RHOP alum exclusively told E! News. “I'm just saying, we're both single. You heard it here first, Ashley.” She hopes the fellow housewife would hit her up in the DM's.

Braunwyn came out as a lesbian in December 2020, documenting her sexual journey on season 15 of RHOC. However, she and her husband, Sean Burke remain married and share seven children. Earlier this month, the former Bravolebrity announced her breakup with her girlfriend of nine months, Victoria Brito.