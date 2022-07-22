Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reveals Her Crush On RHOP's Ashley Darby

Braunwyn Windham-Burke has revealed who her Real Housewives crush is. The newly single housewife has named the fellow housewife she has a crush on, who she hopes will hit up her DM's. Brauwyn, 44, revealed that she has a crush on Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby.
At Jill Zarin's Luxury Luncheon in the Hamptons event on July 16, Braunwyn said she is crushing on RHOP housewife Ashley. “I love Ashley 'cause she's so hot and she's single now,” the RHOP alum exclusively told E! News. “I'm just saying, we're both single. You heard it here first, Ashley.” She hopes the fellow housewife would hit her up in the DM's.
Braunwyn came out as a lesbian in December 2020, documenting her sexual journey on season 15 of RHOC. However, she and her husband, Sean Burke remain married and share seven children. Earlier this month, the former Bravolebrity announced her breakup with her girlfriend of nine months, Victoria Brito.
According to E! News, Braunwyn also disclosed that she would be interested in returning to the Bravo franchise for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Although the reality star has not been cast in any upcoming season, she has been receiving encouragement from her friend Tamra Judge, who stars on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Season 2, Ex-Wives Club.
And she knows exactly who she wants by her side while filming. “I would love to do it with Noella [Bergener] because we were best friends before her season,” she said. “I'm really good friends with Kary Brittingham,” she added. “I would love to do a fun one where we all get along.”
Braunwyn also discussed her breakup with her girlfriend, Victoria Brito. “It was hard,” the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star told Page Six regarding her recent breakup. “We were in two different relationships, unbeknownst to me. So I was giving 100 percent. I was in love, and what I thought it was, it wasn’t. And that’s hard.”
She explained that since she only came out as a lesbian in 2020, she is dealing with emotions that “most people experience at 16.” “That being said, you know, I’m old enough to not sit in it. I know that you can be sad and still go out and have fun,” she added.
Braunwyn is entering back into the dating pool after her split with Victoria. “So back in the city, I went on a couple of dates this week. Like, I’m not going to sit home and cry. I did that during the pandemic. I’m done now. Put your lashes on, clip in some hair, get back out there!”
The former couple started dating in late 2021. While the mom-of-seven said being bicoastal is “incredibly easy,” she and Burke are still working their way through co-parenting. The former Bravolebrity and Sean, 48, have started seeing other people outside their marriage.