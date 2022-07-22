Braunwyn Windham-Burke Reveals Her Crush On RHOP's Ashley Darby

Ashley Darby
Shutterstock | 564025

Entertainment
Ashabi Azeez

Braunwyn Windham-Burke has revealed who her Real Housewives crush is. The newly single housewife has named the fellow housewife she has a crush on, who she hopes will hit up her DM's. Brauwyn, 44, revealed that she has a crush on Real Housewives of Potomac's Ashley Darby.

The Latest

Billy Mansfield Jr. - The Jane Doe Serial Killer

Convicted Killer William Lewis Reece Pleads Guilty To 1997 Murders

3 Posts That Prove Gwyneth Paltrow's Love For Her Blended Family

Billy Crystal Makes His Trademark Impressions On 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert'

'I Was Essentially Having Panic Attacks': Mikaela Shiffrin Talks About Mental Health And The Olympics

A Real Housewife Crush

At Jill Zarin's Luxury Luncheon in the Hamptons event on July 16, Braunwyn said she is crushing on RHOP housewife Ashley. “I love Ashley 'cause she's so hot and she's single now,” the RHOP alum exclusively told E! News. “I'm just saying, we're both single. You heard it here first, Ashley.” She hopes the fellow housewife would hit her up in the DM's.

Braunwyn came out as a lesbian in December 2020, documenting her sexual journey on season 15 of RHOC. However, she and her husband, Sean Burke remain married and share seven children. Earlier this month, the former Bravolebrity announced her breakup with her girlfriend of nine months, Victoria Brito.

Entertainment

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

By Claudine Baugh

Returning For The Girls Trip

Braunwyn Windham Burke
Shutterstock | 64736

According to E! News, Braunwyn also disclosed that she would be interested in returning to the Bravo franchise for Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. Although the reality star has not been cast in any upcoming season, she has been receiving encouragement from her friend Tamra Judge, who stars on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Season 2, Ex-Wives Club.

And she knows exactly who she wants by her side while filming. “I would love to do it with Noella [Bergener] because we were best friends before her season,” she said. “I'm really good friends with Kary Brittingham,” she added. “I would love to do a fun one where we all get along.” 

Inside The Luxurious Life Of Power Couple Salma Hayek And François-Henri Pinault

Alexandra Daddario Shows Off Her Unique Gardening Outfit

The Breakup

Braunwyn Windham Burke
Shutterstock | 3586184

Braunwyn also discussed her breakup with her girlfriend, Victoria Brito. “It was hard,” the former “Real Housewives of Orange County” star told Page Six regarding her recent breakup. “We were in two different relationships, unbeknownst to me. So I was giving 100 percent. I was in love, and what I thought it was, it wasn’t. And that’s hard.”

She explained that since she only came out as a lesbian in 2020, she is dealing with emotions that “most people experience at 16.” “That being said, you know, I’m old enough to not sit in it. I know that you can be sad and still go out and have fun,” she added.

Braunwyn's Former Love Life

Braunwyn is entering back into the dating pool after her split with Victoria. “So back in the city, I went on a couple of dates this week. Like, I’m not going to sit home and cry. I did that during the pandemic. I’m done now. Put your lashes on, clip in some hair, get back out there!”

The former couple started dating in late 2021. While the mom-of-seven said being bicoastal is “incredibly easy,” she and Burke are still working their way through co-parenting. The former Bravolebrity and Sean, 48, have started seeing other people outside their marriage.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.