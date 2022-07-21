Simone Biles Stuns In Thigh-Skimming Dress

Legendary gymnast Simone Biles has been making headlines for her lovely relationship with Jonathan Owens. Notably, the well-known sports pair got engaged in February of this year. With his extravagant proposal, Owens astounded Simone and the entire globe. While the couple has been quite outspoken about their plans to get married, Simone continues to make adorable appearances while her pal gets engaged. However, she sparkles in an orange dress in her recent share with 6 million followers.

Scroll to see the post.