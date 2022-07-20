NFL Rumors: Falcons Linked To Trade For Browns RB

The Atlanta Falcons entered the offseason looking to boost their ground game. The first year of head coach Arthur Smith saw the team have the second worst rushing attack in the NFL.

Smith's success rushing the ball with the Tennessee Titans was thanks, in part at least, to superstar tailback Derrick Henry. The Falcons don't have their own version of Derrick Henry on the roster right now.

However, the Falcons have recently been linked to a running back who, when given a chance, gave some standout performances with the Cleveland Browns.

A Prime Candidate

The Falcons have been linked with Browns running back D'Ernest Johnson. His best performance came last year against the Denver Broncos, when he rushed for 146 yards and a touchdown.

ESPN's Jake Trotter recently did a 53-man roster projection for the Browns, where he named Johnson as a prime candidate to be traded prior to the season.

"Despite recently signing a one-year deal, D'Ernest Johnson could actually be the odd-man out in the backfield," Trotter wrote. "Johnson has proven to be a quality back, but with the Browns drafting (Jerome) Ford and (Demetric) Felton the past two years -- and (Nick) Chubb and (Kareem) Hunt commanding the bulk of the carries -- Johnson could be a prime training camp trade candidate."

Getting Potential

The Falcons' biggest move at the running back position was bringing in former Kansas City Chiefs ball carrier Damien Williams. Williams ran for 104 yards and scored two touchdowns in the Super Bowl a few years back to help the Chiefs lift the Lombardi Trophy.

Pro Football Focus' Doug Kyed sees room on Atlanta's roster for the addition of Johnson, however.

"Johnson was a restricted free agent but signed a one-year contract with the Browns rather than inking his tender. An acquiring team would take on his $1.065 million salary plus up to $1.2165 million in incentives. It would only make sense for the Browns to trade Johnson if they hold onto Kareem Hunt," Kyed writes.

"The Falcons added Damien Williams, re-signed Cordarrelle Patterson and drafted Tyler Allgeier in the fifth round but could still use a young running back with potential. It came in a smaller sample, but Johnson actually led all running backs with a 90.6 rushing grade in 2021."

A Dual Threat

The Draft Network's Justin Melo brought up an interesting point himself. Smith is a big fan of dual threat running backs, those who can rush the ball but also run routes and threaten in the passing game. In that sense, Johnson also makes a lot of sense.

"Atlanta’s search for personnel upgrades at running back now continues. Johnson is a better player than Damien Williams and Qadree Ollison, who are both battling for roster spots with the Falcons as we speak. Johnson could actually carve out a borderline starting-like role for himself in Atlanta," Melo added.

Is A Move Likely?

Only time will tell if a move will happen. There are a lot of factors that can change whether a player ends up with a different team. And player trades can be a very complicated process. Look at Baker Mayfield's move to the Carolina Panthers as an example.

However, the move makes a ton of sense. Johnson does seem like the odd man out in Cleveland. The Browns would be wise to get anything of value if that opportunity arises. And the Falcons need an upgrade in the backfield. Williams and Patterson aren't bad, but Johnson represents a clear upgrade, and could help facilitate Smith's offense a lot better.

