NFL Rumors: Falcons Linked To Trade For Browns RB

The Atlanta Falcons entered the offseason looking to boost their ground game. The first year of head coach Arthur Smith saw the team have the second worst rushing attack in the NFL.

Smith's success rushing the ball with the Tennessee Titans was thanks, in part at least, to superstar tailback Derrick Henry. The Falcons don't have their own version of Derrick Henry on the roster right now.

However, the Falcons have recently been linked to a running back who, when given a chance, gave some standout performances with the Cleveland Browns.