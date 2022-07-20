MLB News: Mets Ace Jacob DeGrom Suffers Setback

New York Mets
Shutterstock | 368518

Sports
Tristin McKinstry

The New York Mets are rolling in 2022. They entered the All-Star Break sitting in first place in the National League East. With a 58-35 record, the Mets are primed for a deep postseason run.

The team hoped that ace pitcher Jacob deGrom would be apart of that run. The two-time Cy Young award winner hasn't pitched in 2022 with an injury. It looked as if the veteran would rejoin the team soon, however, that might not be the case.

deGrom was scheduled to pitch a simulated game on Tuesday, but that was pushed back to Thursday due to soreness in his right shoulder.

The Latest

NFL Rumors: Falcons Linked To Trade For Browns RB

MLB News: Atlanta Braves Stars Enjoyed The All-Star Festivities

Porsha Williams Joins The Cast Of 'RHUGT' Season 3

Kelly Ripa Weighs In On Husband Mark Consuelos' Recent Haircut

Skip Bayless Predicts Kevin Durant To Either Stay In Brooklyn Or Join The Heat

Exercising Caution

Jacob deGrom
Shutterstock | 487966

The Mets announced, via a team spokesman, that "out of an abundance of caution, we opted to move his simulated game to Thursday.”

deGrom has not pitched in over a year due to various arm injuries. And he has a history of injuries dating back to 2018. This setback is very concerning, to say the least.

The two-time Cy Young award winner pitched his third rehab start last Thursday with Triple-A Syracuse. He pitched four innings, allowing just one run over that span. He was expected to rejoin the team shortly after the All-Star Break.

Sports

NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Mavs, Myles Turner & Buddy Hield To Lakers In Proposed Three-Team Blockbuster Involving Pacers

By JB Baruelo

Sticking To The Process

New York Mets
Shutterstock | 368518

After his most recent rehab start, deGrom spoke to reporters. He talked about the process of recovery from this recent injury, and his desire to return to the majors in order to help the Mets.

“It hasn’t been that much fun,” deGrom told reporters on Thursday. “I’m trying to stick to the process. I want to be up there helping the [Mets]. … With this injury, it was kind of cut and dried -- 'Hey, you’ve got to take this amount of time and slowly work your way back.' It stinks being out, but getting close now, so [I’m] definitely ready to be back up there.”

NBA Rumors: Proposed Heat-Wizards Trade Features Damian Lillard Joining Forces With Jimmy Butler & Bam Adebayo In Miami

The Story Behind Mikaela Shiffrin's Olympic Comeback

Excitement Returning

Jacob deGrom
Wikimedia | Elisfkc

Mets manager Buck Showalter said last month that deGrom was very pleased with the progress of his recovery. And Showalter himself seemed excited by the two-time Cy Young award winner's progress.

“You can tell he’s upbeat about where he is,” Showalter told reporters last month. “The body language more than anything… I wish I’d seen him more up close and personal but he’s where you’d expect from a guy who’s getting closer. He’s enamored with what’s going on right now.”

Looking Ahead

Jacob deGrom
Wikimedia | 唐貴台湾棒球好開示

Time will tell whether deGrom's setback is a one-off occurrence or if it's the beginning of a drawn out process.

If deGrom can get through that simulated game on Thursday, chances are he is back in the majors not too long after. However, if another issue arises, it may be awhile before the two-time Cy Young sees a major league mound.

Read Next

Must Read

Carrie Underwood's Past Flings And Loves

The Chilling Death Of Serial Killer Israel Keyes' Final Victim Samantha Koenig

Brad Pitt And Ella Purnell's 'Sweetbitter' May Be Your Next Addiction

Gisele Bundchen Crushes Lizzo's 'About Damn Time' Challenge

Unsolved Murder: Police Are Clueless Why This 30-Year-Old Was Shot And Killed At Work

BACK TO TOP

Connect

ALL CONTENT © 2008 - 2021 THE INQUISITR.