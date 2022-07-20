MLB News: Mets Ace Jacob DeGrom Suffers Setback

The New York Mets are rolling in 2022. They entered the All-Star Break sitting in first place in the National League East. With a 58-35 record, the Mets are primed for a deep postseason run.

The team hoped that ace pitcher Jacob deGrom would be apart of that run. The two-time Cy Young award winner hasn't pitched in 2022 with an injury. It looked as if the veteran would rejoin the team soon, however, that might not be the case.

deGrom was scheduled to pitch a simulated game on Tuesday, but that was pushed back to Thursday due to soreness in his right shoulder.