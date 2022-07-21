A video of Tristan Thompson holding hands with a mysterious lady late at night in Greece was posted online and it caused quite a stir among netizens. This was days after confirmation of Khloe Kardashian expecting a second baby with him via surrogate. Now the reality star has made a subtle reaction to the news of Thompson's latest escapade.
Khloe Kardashian Reacts To News Of Tristan Thompson With Mystery Lady
The Latest
Khloe's Deft Reaction To The News
Days after sources confirmed that Khloe was expecting a second baby with Tristan via surrogate, a photograph of the NBA player holding hands with a mysterious woman in Greece surfaced online. The model did not seem too bothered by the news as she and the basketball player were no longer romantically involved.
According to E! News, fan posted video footage of Tristan with another woman on Instagram which The The Kardashians icon eventually liked. The fan page brought up what an insider told E! News on July 13 about the duo not being back together or even speaking outside co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson, since December.
The fan page noted, "I don't know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he's a good dad to his baby which we don't know when Khloe's surrogate is due." Khloe reacted to the message by double tapping on it.
Kim Kardashian's Cryptic Messages
A month after Khloe's baby boy was conceived in November via surrogate, she learned that the NBA player was being sued by personal trainer Maralee Nichols over paternity for her son, Theo.
After a while, the basketball player confirmed his paternity and apologized to Khloe on social media. Although the Good American founder is yet to address her co-parenting with Tristan or talk about her child, her sister Kim Kardashian dropped some cryptic messages on Instagram on July 18.
Kim shared a quote that read, "Girls can see the difference between 200 shades of nude lipsticks but they can't see red flags". No one knows what Kim was addressing but fans assumed it was referring to Tristan.
Keeping A Super-Low Profile
The news of Tristan and Khloe not being romantically involved anymore is yet to be publicly addressed by the duo. The reality star has been keeping a low profile, "to protect her mental health from judgment from the public as a result of Tristan's actions".
Buzzfeed shares that Tristan on the other hand was pictured at a club called Bonbonniere in Greece surrounded by friends and women. A few days later, he was filmed at that same club holding hands with a woman.
Hitting The Unfollow Button
Fans were shocked at the level of Tristan's disrespect to Khloe and noticed that some of the KarJenner sisters have hit the unfollow button on Tristan's Instagram. Despite all he did, the KarJenner sisters showed their support but it seems they had run out of patience. The sisters have been quiet through all the drama but fans started pointing out Tristan has been unfollowed on Instagram by Kourtney, Kylie, and Kris.