Khloe Kardashian Reacts To News Of Tristan Thompson With Mystery Lady

Days after sources confirmed that Khloe was expecting a second baby with Tristan via surrogate, a photograph of the NBA player holding hands with a mysterious woman in Greece surfaced online. The model did not seem too bothered by the news as she and the basketball player were no longer romantically involved.

According to E! News, fan posted video footage of Tristan with another woman on Instagram which The The Kardashians icon eventually liked. The fan page brought up what an insider told E! News on July 13 about the duo not being back together or even speaking outside co-parenting their 4-year-old daughter, True Thompson, since December.

The fan page noted, "I don't know why it would be crazy for Tristan to be with another girl as long as he's a good dad to his baby which we don't know when Khloe's surrogate is due." Khloe reacted to the message by double tapping on it.