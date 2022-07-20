Kelly Ripa Weighs In On Husband Mark Consuelos' Recent Haircut

Kelly, 51, shared on Live with Kelly and Ryan that her husband shaved his head to beat the summer heat. The difference was quite shocking considering the thick mass of hair the ‘Husband For Hire’ star usually has. The actress however told the audience that her husband might have taken things a bit too far with the haircut.

“Everybody's been complaining about the heat, the heat, the heat, and Mark shaved his head the other day. And now he's cold all the time,” she said, to which the studio audience laughed at his expense.