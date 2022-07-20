Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In 'Barbie' Minidress

Living out her "Barbie" dreams! Vanessa Hudgens was a vision in a pink floral minidress as she posed amid a backdrop of red flowers. She had coral blooms in her hair and sported Hailey Bieber's trademark glazed nails style, thrilling fans with her fashionable Barbie-doll take.

This comes after the 33-year-old wowed in a "Bridesmaid" bathing suit at Sarah Hyland's Mexican bachelorette party last week.

Scroll to see the photos!

Pretty In Pink

Vanessa Hudgens in pastel-pink satin dress with bateau neckline and a large bow.
Shutterstock | 2914948

In a double update shared with her 46.5 million Instagram followers on July 19, the High School Musical star looked drop-dead gorgeous in a strappy mini slip dress from Sororité Vintage that showed off her toned arms and legs. It had a loose fit and a Boho-style print that matched the flowers in her hair. Hudgens paired it with an elegant pearl necklace and black platform sandals. She rocked messy curls and sparkly large hoop earrings, posing in a green garden to make the outfit pop.

"She said Barbie night 😉☺️💗," she captioned the post, which scored over 128,000 likes from fans.

Check it out below!

'Barbie Night'

It seems like the bridal shower is still going strong, with a comment from her actor pal Vince Rossi (who was a guest at the bachelorette party) suggesting the photos were taken at the same location. "PUNTA MITA BARB," he wrote.

Fans were quick to pile on the praises, complimenting the movie star's beautiful look. "Yes Barbie girl 👏👏," said one person, while another gushed: "Most aesthetically pleasing instagram feed award goes to 👑."

Hudgens has been keeping her following up to speed with her bestie's nuptial celebrations. The actress shared a ton of snaps from Hyland's multi-day bachelorette party at Casa Aramara in Punta Mita, Mexico, spreading her action across several posts because "Too many pics. Not enough slides."

Scroll for the photos!

Bridesmaid Fun

In one update, Hudgens posed with Hyland and singer GG Magree in the backseat of a car before busting out their dance moves and showing off their party swimsuits. The two bridesmaids rocked black one-pieces with white accents, while the bride wore a backless white number and a beaded see-through skirt.

The Sucker Punch star followed up with a slideshow of the whole gang partying on a boat and sipping on Caliwater, the cactus water brand she launched in April 2021 together with Wire Room star and executive producer Oliver Trevena.

More photos below!

Epic Bachelorette Party

In another carousel of photos, the ladies went leggy in colorful sundresses poolside at Casa Aramara. Hudgens cut a sultry figure in a braless green cut-out number that exposed her cleavage and belly button piercing. It had a slinky fit and sported fishnet panels on the sides and on the front of the short skirt, showing off plenty of skin. Meanwhile, Hyland stood apart in all-white, rocking a plunging crop top and high-waist maxi skirt.

The Modern Family star has been engaged to Bachelor Nation favorite Wells Adams since 2019. The pair had originally planned to tie the knot in 2020 but were forced to postpone the wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I'm so excited for her," Hudgens dished to PEOPLE about the upcoming nuptials. "I've got a few friends that I've known for so long — she is one of them. Just to see her happy and thriving and being the icon that she is, it's just wonderful to celebrate the people you love."

