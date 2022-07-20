Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In 'Barbie' Minidress

Living out her "Barbie" dreams! Vanessa Hudgens was a vision in a pink floral minidress as she posed amid a backdrop of red flowers. She had coral blooms in her hair and sported Hailey Bieber's trademark glazed nails style, thrilling fans with her fashionable Barbie-doll take.

This comes after the 33-year-old wowed in a "Bridesmaid" bathing suit at Sarah Hyland's Mexican bachelorette party last week.

Scroll to see the photos!