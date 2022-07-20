Vanessa Hudgens Stuns In 'Barbie' Minidress

In another carousel of photos, the ladies went leggy in colorful sundresses poolside at Casa Aramara. Hudgens cut a sultry figure in a braless green cut-out number that exposed her cleavage and belly button piercing. It had a slinky fit and sported fishnet panels on the sides and on the front of the short skirt, showing off plenty of skin. Meanwhile, Hyland stood apart in all-white, rocking a plunging crop top and high-waist maxi skirt.
The Modern Family star has been engaged to Bachelor Nation favorite Wells Adams since 2019. The pair had originally planned to tie the knot in 2020 but were forced to postpone the wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I'm so excited for her," Hudgens dished to PEOPLE about the upcoming nuptials. "I've got a few friends that I've known for so long — she is one of them. Just to see her happy and thriving and being the icon that she is, it's just wonderful to celebrate the people you love."