Tara Lipinski's Favorite Foods For Fueling Her Workouts

Like many other athletes, Tara Lipinski’s training and pre-game routine when she was still competing included carb-loading. In an interview with Bustle back in 2018, the Olympic figure skater, now 40, said that carbs gave her the energy she needed for her intense regimen.

And what was her go-to carbohydrate-packed meal? Pasta. She said she ate it every day, she loved it then, and she still loves it now. “I think since I grew up training in ice skating, and it was carb-loading that gave me energy all the time, it became a comfort food,” she explained.