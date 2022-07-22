Convicted Killer William Lewis Reece Pleads Guilty To 1997 Murders

On July 1, 1959, Reece was born in Oklahoma. He lived on a farm alongside his 12 brothers and sisters during his early years. However, there were also times that he weaved in and out of foster care. Despite the upheaval, those who knew him stated that he remained close with his mother.

After dropping out of school in ninth grade, he went on to shoe horses. Then, at 19, he married a woman named Judy Fleming in 1979. Eventually, they had two children, a boy and a girl, before divorcing in 1982. According to Fleming, Reece became abusive towards her once she filed and had held a shotgun to her head at one time. This, of course, would signal Reece's violent nature and tendencies that would become a pattern throughout his life.