Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne List Hancock Park Home For $18M

Heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne and his TV personality wife Sharon Osbourne have decided to put their Hancock Park, LA home on the market for a hefty $18 million, according to Architectural Digest.

In an apparent off-market deal, the celebrity couple purchased the luxury Mediterranean-style villa in 2015 for just about $12 million. After considerable and meticulous remodeling and upgrades to restore the estate’s quaint château charm and historical architecture, the Osbournes have now established an asking price of exactly $18 million. Ozzy and Sharon have decided to depart for the U.K. and no longer need a Los Angeles address.

Immersed in Hollywood history, the lavish home has made a name for itself in Hancock Park as the “legendary estate” in the area. According to Dirt, if sold for full-ask, the property will be one of the priciest home sales on record in the L.A. neighborhood. The deal would be a runner-up to TV mogul Shonda Rhimes’ highest record sale of $21 million for her former Hancock Park home.

The Osbourne’s Mediterranean Château 

Entry
Realtor.com | Realtor.com

Situated behind grand gates to provide maximum security and privacy, the 11,565-square-foot estate, designed by architect A.K. Kellogg in 1929, hosts six bedrooms and eleven baths.

The Grand Entrance 

Foyer
realtor.com | realtor.com

Entry into the Osbournes home takes you into a sunken vestibule through19th century, detailed crafted paneled doors. The front access opens to a two-story foyer adorned with parquet wood flooring, a hanging antique chandelier, and a wood-paneled staircase with views of the second floor's grand balcony landing area.

The foyer’s surrounding areas include a formal living room with wood floors and arched windows; a study completely swathed in wood-paneled walls and shelves; a formal dining room boasting a grand overhead crystal chandelier; and the family room, endowed with wood flooring, large French windows and a wood-encased TV display with built-in shelving.

A magnificent screening room on the lower level exudes the magic of old Hollywood, complete with a fireplace and bar.

The Must-See Chef’s Kitchen 

Kitchen
realtor.com | realtor.com

Also on the ground floor is an extraordinary chef's kitchen, outfitted with parquet flooring, white glass-front cabinetry with stainless steel appliances. There is an elaborate overhead pot & pan rack for the center island, which merges into a built-in cushioned leather bench that forms the adjoining breakfast nook. To the distance, in one corner, is a tea/coffee station with its own mini sink and faucet.

A Majestic Backyard

backyard, pool, lawn
realtor.com | realtor.com

Stepping outside, the checkered tiled back vestibule hosts dining and sitting areas, complete with a fireplace, beamed ceilings, concrete wall art, and an antique chandelier with a surplus of lush plants and large planter pots to create a cozy oasis for relaxing and entertaining.

The majestic half-acre backyard unveils expansive green landscapes bordered by lush gardens and well-manicured trees. There is also a contemporary-style swimming pool covered in hand-laid mosaic tiles. In the distance are tranquil lounging areas, a sundrenched courtyard area with a water fountain, and a barbeque spot with a pizza oven and other cooking amenities.

The Château’s Second Level 

Second floor
realtor.com | realtor.com

The upstairs layout boasts a grand landing area with arched pathways, wood-paneled flooring, and gorgeous beamed ceilings boasting intricate multicolored artwork. The space leads to 4 spacious ensuite guest rooms, with an optional 5th bedroom.

The expanded master suite is a world unto itself, featuring a mini living area with a fireplace, designer overhead lighting, and decorative wallpaper walls featuring several surrounding French doors.

The grand boutique-style closet has white mirrored-door cabinetry and a massive center-dressing island with an overhead chandelier and wood-paneled floors. The white veiled master bath suite has dual vanities, a large glass-enclosed rain shower, a standalone soaking tub, and exquisite aesthetic touches for royalty. 

Additional Design Perks

More to this exquisite listing is a massive movie theater designed with plush red velvet upholstery and a fireplace. There is also elevator access to all levels of the home. Additionally, a charming self-contained guest apartment with complete amenities can be found nestled atop the garage.

