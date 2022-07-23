Ozzy And Sharon Osbourne List Hancock Park Home For $18M

Heavy metal singer Ozzy Osbourne and his TV personality wife Sharon Osbourne have decided to put their Hancock Park, LA home on the market for a hefty $18 million, according to Architectural Digest.

In an apparent off-market deal, the celebrity couple purchased the luxury Mediterranean-style villa in 2015 for just about $12 million. After considerable and meticulous remodeling and upgrades to restore the estate’s quaint château charm and historical architecture, the Osbournes have now established an asking price of exactly $18 million. Ozzy and Sharon have decided to depart for the U.K. and no longer need a Los Angeles address.

Immersed in Hollywood history, the lavish home has made a name for itself in Hancock Park as the “legendary estate” in the area. According to Dirt, if sold for full-ask, the property will be one of the priciest home sales on record in the L.A. neighborhood. The deal would be a runner-up to TV mogul Shonda Rhimes’ highest record sale of $21 million for her former Hancock Park home.