Hailie Jade In Bikini Enjoys Popsicle

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade is back promoting Puma Women sportwear with a new Instagram post. The influencer shared that she found the best summertime sneakers from the brand. Hailie Jade joined the Puma Women family last year, and has since put together the best casual wears working with pieces from the brand.

Apart from her modeling gigs, Hailie Jade announced the launch of her new podcast show, "Just a Little Shady" with the title being a tribute to her father's alter ego, Slim Shady.

