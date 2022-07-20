Hailie Jade In Bikini Enjoys Popsicle

Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade is back promoting Puma Women sportwear with a new Instagram post. The influencer shared that she found the best summertime sneakers from the brand. Hailie Jade joined the Puma Women family last year, and has since put together the best casual wears working with pieces from the brand.

Apart from her modeling gigs, Hailie Jade announced the launch of her new podcast show, "Just a Little Shady" with the title being a tribute to her father's alter ego, Slim Shady.

Perfect Everyday Wear For Summer

Hailie Jade wore pink and white bikini top inside her unbuttoned short sleeve white shirt and paired it with a cargo mini skirt. Then, she added the ultimate summer sneakers for everyday wear to her outfit, The black and white footwear complimented her white bucket hat and black fanny pack. Underneath the bucket hat, Hailie Jade curled her dark blonde hair.

"sweet summertime🍦and sweet slipstream sneakers 👟i just found your new everyday sneaker- you’re welcome 😬," she wrote.

Launching 'Just A Little Shady' Podcast

Last week, Hailie Jade surprised her 2.8 million followers with news of her new podcast. The model announced with a post of her looking relaxed in her compact space. It had a white chair with a center table, art piece on the table and a neon light on the wall reading "Just a Little Shady."

She added a caption to the post explaining the process of the show's plan from production to exclusive bits for subscribers. It also airs on streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple.

Already A Hit With The Fans

Per her post, Hailie Jade would have a co-host, and the show will air on her YouTube Channel with teasers on a dedicated Instagram page.

"Just a little shady podcast is about to drop! This project has been in the works for a while & I’m so excited for the first episode to be launching!!"

So far, Hailie Jade as garnered over 58,000 followers with double that number of people watching the duo's first post.

The Fans Want An Eminem Episode

There's no doubt that many of the followers and viewers expect her multi-Grammy Award-winning rapper father, Eminem, to make an appearance. One enthusiastic fan wrote, "Like if you'll want Eminem as a guest," and got over 300 hearts in response. Their inaugural episode had Hailie Jade and Brit Ednie reminiscing on their childhood, and they revealed the former had a different life from regular children because of her father's celebrity status.

