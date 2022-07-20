Porsha Williams is getting ready to join other cast members on season 3 of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip. The show would feature other 'Housewives' and promises to include captivating dramas.
Porsha Williams Joins The Cast Of 'RHUGT' Season 3
Porsha's Latest Appearance On The Real Housewives Franchise
The 41-year-old Real Housewives Of Atlanta alum will be joining the upcoming season 3 of the Peacock franchise which will start filming in Thailand on July 18th. Porsha would be replacing Tinsley Mortimer who was originally supposed to be cast but had to exit due to "personal reasons".
The cast members were confirmed by Peacock according to People's report and they include Real Housewives Of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Real Housewives Of New York City alum Leah McSweeney, Real Housewives Of Miami's Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton.
About The Ultimate Girls Trip
The first season of the show premiered in November 2021. It showed various cast members enjoying a gateway to the Turks and Caicos Islands. The casts for season 1 included Real Housewives Of New Jersey sister-in-laws Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga, followed by Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Kyle Richards, Real Housewives Of Atlanta Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey, Real Housewives Of New York City Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer.
Season 2 of the show was filmed on June 23 at Dorinda Medley's iconic Great Barrington abode Blue Stone Manor. It featured Brandi Glanville (RHOBH), Taylor Armstrong (RHOBH), Eva Marcille (RHOA), Phaedra Parks (RHOA), Jill Zarin (RHONY alum), Tamara Judge, and Vicki Gunvalson (RHOC). Season 3 will be filmed in Thailand but the details of the trip remain unknown except it promises to be interesting.
Exit From RHOA After Nine Seasons
The long-time Bravolebrity said farewell to the Real Housewives Of Atlanta after 9 seasons in 2021. The news of her exit came up on Instagram days after Cynthia Bailey, her co-star announced her exit after 11 seasons. The Bravo star began her statement with, "After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time for me to begin my next chapter,".
She continued with how difficult it was to make the decision and went ahead to thank Bravo, Truly Original Productions, the reality show's crew, and Andy Cohen "for working tirelessly every day to create the show". William expressed her gratitude for the special decade she spent on the show.
Filming The Pursuit Of Porsha
The Bravo star did not say final goodbyes to the Bravo family yet. She started filming a three-part limited series about her life and family. She shares a two-year-old daughter, Pilar, with ex Dennis McKinley. A source informed People that the Pursuit Of Porsha is a special that will focus on Porsha's life and her family.
The news of the limited series came just when she and Simon Guobadia announced their engagement. Their relationship started a month before the engagement when he and Falynn Guobadia announced their split and finalized their divorce.