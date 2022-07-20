Porsha Williams Joins The Cast Of 'RHUGT' Season 3

The 41-year-old Real Housewives Of Atlanta alum will be joining the upcoming season 3 of the Peacock franchise which will start filming in Thailand on July 18th. Porsha would be replacing Tinsley Mortimer who was originally supposed to be cast but had to exit due to "personal reasons".

The cast members were confirmed by Peacock according to People's report and they include Real Housewives Of Potomac's Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard-Bassett, Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay, Whitney Rose, Real Housewives Of New York City alum Leah McSweeney, Real Housewives Of Miami's Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton.