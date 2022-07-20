Gabrielle Union In Bikini Has Dwayne Wade Gushing

Gabrielle Union is a whole mood in her Sai Sankoh beachwear as she manifests what she wants in her life.

"Gettin’ stronger. Havin’ more joy. Creating more boundaries. Prioritizing my peace. Minding the business that pays me."

The 49-year-old actress is skilled in minding her business and not involving herself in unnecessary drama, and that's why many people love her. Her social media centers around these, from literal businesses to her family.

Check out what the Union-Wades were up to this week, below.

Gabrielle Spices Things Up On Instagram

Gabrielle Union smiles in a monosleeve black dress with a white applique
Shutterstock | 673594

Former NBA player, Dwayne Wade agreed with his wife saying,

"Minding the business that pays me 🤝🏾."

He joined over 40,000 Instagram users in double-tapping to show their approval of her latest post. In the video, she wore a green bikini with white and blue flower motifs and a complimentary cover-up kimono from Sai Sankoh.

She styled her natural hair in a curly bun with loose bits on the front and held it in place with a blue scarf. The video doubled as a show off of her hard work in the gym.

The Wade World Tour

Dwayne Wade in a black and white checkered shirt with Gabrielle Union in a plaid dress at Magic Johnson's show premiere
Shutterstock | 564025

Union and Wade have been enjoying their summer together as seen on social media. Earlier this month, they traveled on their yearly, Wade World Tour and the couple hit the beach. Union showed off her dancing skills in a brown bikini as she nursed a drink in one hand and shielded her eyes with a bucket hat. Then, she had her hair in protective braids and added beads on the tips of two strands.

Kaavia James Steals The Show

Gabrielle Union in a mini green dress carrying Kaavia James on the Kid's Choice Awards Orange Carpet in 2019
Shutterstock | 842245

It's not a Union-Wade story without involving (arguably) the most famous family member, Kaavia-James! She stormed in on her mother and Union's friends doing the Studio Challenge in her playhouse. The 3-year-old reminded them that they were trespassing on her territory while her statement was coincidentally a lyric of the song Union was miming - Deborah Cox's Nobody's Supposed to be Here.

Union hilariously wrote,

"Except we were 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 it’s always time for @deborahcox !!! Teach them young ❤️"

Keep Pushing No Matter What

Union shared a new clip of Kaavia learning to ride a bike and said it triggered some of her unpleasant childhood memories. The experience gave her a perspective on life which she thought noteworthy. She said,

"Cheers to those of us who struggle to keep pedaling everyday when the waves of anguish wash over us. Cheers to staying on the bike, training wheels and all."

