Rodgers told KnoxNews.com that his rookie season took a toll on him physically and mentally. He credited the expanded NFL season, plus the immediate transition into NFL camp, for the reason the season was so draining.

“It’s the longest season I ever played,” Rodgers said at a youth camp he hosted in his hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee. “I didn't really have a break, it was like two years straight of football. So you know, I feel like it kind of took a toll on me mentally and physically towards the end of the year.

“I’ve had an offseason to actually take care of my body, get my body right. So I feel like I'm back to myself.”

The NFL expanded its regular season to 17 games beginning in 2021, which was up from the previous 16 game regular season.