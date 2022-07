Dana White had plenty to say about the fight and most of it wasn't good. He was a bit upset over how easy Adesanya won, but it's tough for him to get mad when his fighters go out and do what they train to do, and that's winning.

“He won,” White said when addressing Adesanya. “I don’t know if it was the performance that he wanted to give or that he was selling leading into that fight."

“The other thing is, I don’t think his opponent was very aggressive either. It takes two to make a great fight.”

“It won’t happen in the next fight,” White said. “When you’re sitting here in my position, you can’t give too many guarantees.

“I can say, ‘Stylistically, on paper this should be…’ or, ‘We feel this is going to be…’ — I f****** guarantee you, I absolutely, positively guarantee you, that the next fight that Israel Adesanya fights will be absolutely bats*** nuts.”