Kate Beckinsale Stuns In White Feather Dress

Kate Beckinsale is the British actress that keeps on going and giving! Now an international movie star, it seems like only a few years ago that Kate was caught between two lovers in the blockbuster film Pearl Harbor alongside Ben Affleck and Josh Hartnett. That movie put her in the public eye, but it was her star-making turn in the Underworld franchise that made her a household name. In the role of the vampire Selena, Kate looked fantastic as a bad-ass on a mission.
Still captivating after all these years, Kate recently did it again when she appeared wearing a feathery white gown that accentuated her figure and wowed her fans on her social media networks. Becks, as her fans sometimes call her, really gave it her sartorial all, complete with feathers for a dramatic effect that gave the entire outfit an elegant look. With more than 5.4 million followers on Instagram, Beckinsale regularly posts there and leaves cheeky photos as well as comedic videos of herself proving that at the center of it all, she is just a prankster with a heart of gold! But there’s always more to know about her, and the following will have some surprised about the star.
Kate Is Smart As A Whip!
As a child, Kate’s mother had her IQ tested and it was revealed that she had a score of 152, placing her in the top 1% of the population. Despite this jaw-dropping score, she stresses that being this intellectually gifted has never been a bonus and is merely a number. Nevertheless, it is nice to know that she carries both beauty and wit!
Kate Is A Polyglot!
Fans of Beckinsale’s will be surprised to learn that the British actress is multilingual, able to speak French, German, Russian, and of course English. Before starting her Hollywood career, Kate studied French and Russian literature at Oxford University but dropped out by year three to pursue acting and the rest – as they say – is history! C’est la vie!
Kate Overcame Anorexia As A Teen
Her early years were rough, and after her father passed away, Kate also suffered from bullying at school and, as a result, she developed anorexia, weighing only 70 pounds at one point because of the trauma. But, she bounced back by using psychoanalysis to treat the disorder and is an inspiration for other girls and young women that are trying to overcome the disorder.