Kate Beckinsale Stuns In White Feather Dress

Still captivating after all these years, Kate recently did it again when she appeared wearing a feathery white gown that accentuated her figure and wowed her fans on her social media networks. Becks, as her fans sometimes call her, really gave it her sartorial all, complete with feathers for a dramatic effect that gave the entire outfit an elegant look. With more than 5.4 million followers on Instagram, Beckinsale regularly posts there and leaves cheeky photos as well as comedic videos of herself proving that at the center of it all, she is just a prankster with a heart of gold! But there’s always more to know about her, and the following will have some surprised about the star.