Salma Hayek Smolders In Sexy Cut-Out Dress

Proving that age is merely a number, Hayek yet again provided a stunning photo on her Instagram page, where she currently has more than 21.5 million followers. Looking every inch the Hollywood star in a green gown that included cutouts, she completed the look with pearls and her brunette hair in waves. The tropical locale only added to the enchantment and it is easy to see why Salma continues to bedazzle us after all these years! But if you thought you knew everything about her, you thought wrong. Here are some tidbits to know about the goddess!