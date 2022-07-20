'I Don't Know How To Feel About This': Andy Cohen On Jen Shah's Guilty Plea

Andy Cohen is not sure how to react to Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah's guilty plea. “I don't know how to feel about this,” he said in relation to the reality star's guilty plea. Jen, 48, gave a guilty plea on Monday, last week, more than a year after she was charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing. 

Andy's Shocking Revelation

Andy Cohen close up
Shutterstock | 3586184

The Watch What Happens Live star, 54, was hosting his live Sirius XM program “Radio Andy” on Monday last week when news broke that Shah had pled guilty to the fraud charges in a Manhattan courtroom after months of insisting she was innocent. “I don’t know how to feel about this, Jen Shah pleading guilty,” he said.

He also expressed that he was hesitant to tag the RHOSLC star guilty. “All it means is she’s changing her plea,” he said of the shocking revelation. The father-of-two further explained that he was even more shocked by the plea change because the reality star had just sent his 2-month-old daughter, Lucy, a gift amidst all that was going on.

Comparing Shah to Giudice

Teresa Giudice signing a book
Shutterstock | 487966

However, theater actor John Hill, who co-hosted Monday’s radio show with Andy, sided with the victims of Jen's alleged telemarketing scheme. A caller also touched on the situation, comparing Shah to The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice, who pleaded guilty to fraud in 2014 and served 15 months in federal prison as a result.

Page Six reports that Hill and Cohen, however, pointed out that the cases were different because Shah’s actions allegedly affected people, many of whom were over the age of 55.

The Indictment

Shah was indicted for her role in a telemarketing scheme while filming season 2 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The reality star joined the franchise in season 1. She quickly became a controversial character, with fans questioning her job and the need for several assistants.

“I own three different marketing companies and we do lead generation, data monetization, customer acquisition,” Shah said of her career on Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap” in November 2020.

Shah's Plea

Not long after production began on season 2, news broke on March 30, 2021, that Shah and one of her assistants who appeared on the show, Stuart Smith, were arrested in Utah for defrauding “hundreds” of people, many over the age of 55, by selling “lead lists” for fictitious business opportunities. She pleaded not guilty in April 2021 and has since maintained her innocence.

She however shocked fans last week when she filed a last-minute motion to change her plea to guilty, just days before the trial was set to begin. According to Us Weekly Her attorney, Priya Chaudhry, made it known that the RHOSLC star “accepts full responsibility for her actions” and altered her plea because she “wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family.” Shah’s sentencing is set for Nov. 28.

