'I Don't Know How To Feel About This': Andy Cohen On Jen Shah's Guilty Plea

The Watch What Happens Live star, 54, was hosting his live Sirius XM program “Radio Andy” on Monday last week when news broke that Shah had pled guilty to the fraud charges in a Manhattan courtroom after months of insisting she was innocent. “I don’t know how to feel about this, Jen Shah pleading guilty,” he said.

He also expressed that he was hesitant to tag the RHOSLC star guilty. “All it means is she’s changing her plea,” he said of the shocking revelation. The father-of-two further explained that he was even more shocked by the plea change because the reality star had just sent his 2-month-old daughter, Lucy, a gift amidst all that was going on.