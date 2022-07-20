'I Don't Know How To Feel About This': Andy Cohen On Jen Shah's Guilty Plea

Not long after production began on season 2, news broke on March 30, 2021, that Shah and one of her assistants who appeared on the show, Stuart Smith, were arrested in Utah for defrauding “hundreds” of people, many over the age of 55, by selling “lead lists” for fictitious business opportunities. She pleaded not guilty in April 2021 and has since maintained her innocence.
She however shocked fans last week when she filed a last-minute motion to change her plea to guilty, just days before the trial was set to begin. According to Us Weekly Her attorney, Priya Chaudhry, made it known that the RHOSLC star “accepts full responsibility for her actions” and altered her plea because she “wants to pay her debt to society and put this ordeal behind her and her family.” Shah’s sentencing is set for Nov. 28.