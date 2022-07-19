20-Year-Old Malik Patt Could Face The Death Penalty After String Of Robberies, Murders

District Attorney Todd Spitzer said Patt is accused of two killings at 7-Elevens in Brea and Santa Ana on July 11 and the killing of a homeless man on July 9 in North Hills in Los Angeles.

The victims include 24-year-old Matthew Rule of Santa Ana, 40-year-old Matthew Hirsch, and a homeless man who officials have not named. Officials said several other people were injured, but are expected to survive.

Patt would be eligible for the death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted as charged.