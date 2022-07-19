20-Year-Old Malik Patt Could Face The Death Penalty After String Of Robberies, Murders

A task force made up of Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agents and investigators from Orange County police agencies tracked the men for almost a day to a home in the 1900 block of West 23rd Street in L.A. and took them into custody.
Security footage from one of the robberies showed a man in a mask under a hooded sweatshirt, with only his eyes visible. Police circulated that image and 7-Eleven offered a $100,000 reward for a tip leading to an arrest.
Officials then worked to link the robberies together. Patt and Payne are neighbors, according to officials.