NFL News: Eagles' Nick Sirianni Comments On Being Head Coach

In this day and age, a lot of coaching hires in the NFL are first-time head coaches. Take Brandon Staley of the Los Angeles Chargers, for example. Staley had no previous head coaching experience in the NFL and was the defensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Rams prior to his hiring.

The same thing applies to Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. Sirianni came over from the Chargers, actually, and in his first season helped the Eagles make the playoffs.

The 41-year-old learned a lot about being a head coach last season. And he recently opened up about the differences between being a coordinator and running the show yourself.