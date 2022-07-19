The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has been slammed with another lawsuit by Nicholas Cage's ex-girlfriend, Christina Fulton. The reality star was recently sued for nearly $745,000.
'RHOBH' Star Erika Jayne Slammed With Lawsuit By Nicholas Cage's Ex Christina Fulton
Another Legal Drama Yet
According to the court documents obtained by E! News, Christina Fulton filed a lawsuit on July 15 against Erika, suing her for almost $745,000 over claims of fraud and theft. The lawsuit included other names of several employees of Girardi & Keese which is a law firm that was co-founded by Tom Girardi, Erika's ex-husband. In the lawsuit, Fulton alleged that her settlement fund which was supposed to be a total of $924,000 was misappropriated by Girardi and his former colleagues to meet their personal demands.
In January 2016, Fulton was involved in a car accident which resulted in several injuries and the payout was given in a personal injury dispute. At that time, she was represented by Girardi & Keese but now alleges that the firm only gave her a small portion of the settlement funds.
'Fundamental Problems' Of The Lawsuit
Ronald Richards, Fulton's attorney told E! News that Fulton was given small payments and a false status report. Also that the money stolen was used for personal expenses by Girardi and Erika "through her company EJ Global LLC." According to a statement by Evan C. Borges, Erika's attorney, the lawsuit against the TV personality "has two fundamental problems."
The first problem was that "Erika, a non-lawyer, had no role in the actions of Girardi & Keese in dealing with clients of the firm or managing the firm's finances." The second reason is that his client believed "she was married to an extremely wealthy attorney with a financially successful law firm."
Reaction To Purchase Of Former Home
Attorney Roland Richards shared on Instagram his offer to purchase the former home of Erika and Tom for $6.9 million which is on the market for $7,8 million. On July 13th, Roland posted on his Instagram page that he and his wife are attempting to purchase the home,
"This is so our followers can see how the victim's money was spent and get a piece of the decadence. We will also use it for a public forum on first amendment activities, something Erika and her legal team strongly is against,".
The RHOBH star dropped a comment regarding his post, "Uhh, how are you going to get this 'museum' past the homeowners association? I think they like their privacy,".
Claims Of Cyber Bullying
Erika, Roland, and his wife Lauren have had some issues on social media for a few weeks. Roland informed Heavy that Erika had been attacking his wife publicly who she knows nothing about and has never met and was also comparing him to her estranged husband. He stated he was not aware of why she was cyberbullying his wife but maybe it was as a result of her late-night drinking.