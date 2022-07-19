According to the court documents obtained by E! News, Christina Fulton filed a lawsuit on July 15 against Erika, suing her for almost $745,000 over claims of fraud and theft. The lawsuit included other names of several employees of Girardi & Keese which is a law firm that was co-founded by Tom Girardi, Erika's ex-husband. In the lawsuit, Fulton alleged that her settlement fund which was supposed to be a total of $924,000 was misappropriated by Girardi and his former colleagues to meet their personal demands.

In January 2016, Fulton was involved in a car accident which resulted in several injuries and the payout was given in a personal injury dispute. At that time, she was represented by Girardi & Keese but now alleges that the firm only gave her a small portion of the settlement funds.