Jessica Simpson Is Feeling Herself In This Cutout Dress

There's nothing better than self-love, and Jessica Simpson is practicing that effortlessly as she turns 42. The mother of three shared a message about her feelings on growing older last week alongside a picture of herself in a black dress.

2022 has been a great year for Simpson so far, as her 6 million Instagram followers know, from relaunching her fashion business to celebrating her children's coming of age birthdays. She had so much to say about her life at this moment, so keep scrolling to read some excerpts.