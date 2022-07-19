American singer, actress, and producer Selena Gomez have been dropping hot fashion bombs over the years. She has an enviable fashion sense and is not shy to sizzle Instagram with phenomenal images.
Selena Gomez Shows Some Leg In Eye-Catching Minidress
Turning Up The Heat In Thigh-Skimming Dress
The actress turned up the heat on Instagram with a stunning snap in a thigh-skimming patterned dress while in Italy. The dress featured two styles, the bust to sleeves was adorned with floral pattern while the other lower part featured red polka dots.
The minidress had a plunging neckline with a little bow at the front and ruched long sleeves. The picture captured the Hands to Myself singer posing in a boat with the thigh-skimming dress giving a view of her captivating legs. She had no accessories and styled her hair in a back bun looking classy and attractive.
Summer Style Inspiration
In a recent upload, the Only Murders in the Building actress served another summer-style inspiration to her 337 million Instagram followers. The 29-year-old singer rocked a halter neck pink dress which featured ruched details. She paired her outfit with silver sandals and a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings.
The heartwarming picture captured the It Ain't Me singer hugging her younger step-sister, Gracie Elliot Teefey. Gracie was donned in a black with sprinkled silver details gown and paired her outfit with black high boots. The second slide showed the two sisters looking at each other passionately and the post was captioned, " forever my favorite human".
Selena Gomez's Sister
When Selena's parents, Ricardo Gomez and Mandy Teefey got divorced, Mandy remarried Brian Teefey and they had Grace in 2013. Selena has two half-sisters, Gracie and Victoria, who is the daughter of her father and his second wife, Sara. The singer is mostly seen on social media and at events with Gracie and the duo has made popular TikTok videos.
According to Sportskeeda, the sisters were on the red carpet for the Frozen 2 premiere in November 2013. They rocked their Disney looks and the Love You to Lose Me assured to help her sister feel comfortable if she felt nervous. She also admitted she was very protective of Gracie and is working towards being an inspiration for the younger one.
All About 'Selena + Chef'
The popstar is getting ready for season 3 of 'Selena + Chef' which is a cooking show where the star cooks with top chefs around the world joining in via video calls. The singer shares the delicious delicacies with friends and family, as well as her half-sister, Gracie, who has made an appearance on the show to assist in making cupcakes and ice cream.
Fans are excited about the new season which would include, "group recipes for game nights, brunches, birthdays, holidays and more". It would also feature top chefs like Kwame Onwuachi, Aarón Sánchez, Gabe Kennedy, Fabio Viviani, Esther Choi, Sophia Roe, Padma Lakshmi, Richard Blais, Ayesha Curry, and Jamie Oliver.