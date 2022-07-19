Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Figure-Flaunting Dress

Alexandra Daddario was giving White Lotus vibes as she frolicked on a beach in a gingham dress for a recent Instagram update, with over 750,000 fans coming through with a "Like." Snapped against a glorious sunset, the new Mrs. Andrew Form cavorted barefoot in the sand, showing off her lean figure in a stylish fit from Reformation.

This came just one week before the 36-year-old went viral with a bikini snap from Hawaii fresh from celebrating her first Emmy nomination.

See the pic below and scroll for more photos!