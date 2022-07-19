Alexandra Daddario Stuns In Figure-Flaunting Dress

Alexandra Daddario was giving White Lotus vibes as she frolicked on a beach in a gingham dress for a recent Instagram update, with over 750,000 fans coming through with a "Like." Snapped against a glorious sunset, the new Mrs. Andrew Form cavorted barefoot in the sand, showing off her lean figure in a stylish fit from Reformation.

This came just one week before the 36-year-old went viral with a bikini snap from Hawaii fresh from celebrating her first Emmy nomination.

See the pic below and scroll for more photos!

From Hawaii, With Love

Daddario certainly seems like she's making the most of her Hawaii vacation. In her beachy update, the Baywatch star looked fit and gorgeous in a strappy crop top that flaunted her sculpted midriff. She paired it with a high-rise skirt that accentuated her lithe waist and slender hips.

The brunette beauty, who boasts 22.5 million followers on Instagram, has been showing off a slew of spectacular looks on social media lately, culminating with the 1920s-inspired Danielle Frankel dress she wore to her New Orleans wedding to movie producer Andrew Form.

Keep going for more photos!

Showing Off Her Figure

Alexandra Daddario in tight charcoal minidress on the red carpet.
Shutterstock | 842245

Marriage is definitely suiting the New York native, who is glowing in all of her social media posts ever since tying the knot with The Texas Chainsaw Massacre producer in June. Her latest seaside snaps are a testament to her healthy, fitness-oriented lifestyle, which really kicked into gear after she scored her Baywatch role.

“I do a ton of yoga. I find it more than just physically beneficial, but also emotionally. It’s great to take an hour to just chill out, be away from your phone, and focus on positivity,” she told Muscle and Fitness in 2018, one year after the movie came out.

Scroll for more photos!

Getting Into Fitness

Regularly posting her workouts and championing fitness in Alo Yoga apparel, it's hard to believe that Daddario had a rather lax approach to the gym prior to being cast in Baywatch. “I had real abs," the actress opened up to Yahoo! Style about getting in shape for the movie. "I’ve always been thin. I’m very lucky that I never had a weight issue, but I wasn’t strong. Now I had actual muscles for the first time in my life.”

Keep going for more pics!

Her Emmy Nomination

Currently working on a new supernatural show inspired by Anne Rice's novel series, Daddario has recently received recognition for her role in The White Lotus in the form of an Emmy nomination -- her first ever. Excitedly sharing the news with her Instagram fans, the actress posted a screengrab of herself as Rachel Patton, as well as a group shot from the show's premiere.

"It is such an honor to be nominated for my first Emmy! I just cried so much in front of a bunch of people!" she wrote in the caption. "Thank you so much to the Television Academy for honoring not only myself, but my fellow cast mates and [writer and director] Mike White."

Daddario added: "I am so proud of this show and will be forever grateful to have had this opportunity and to work alongside such incredible people and to have been stranded at this resort together."

