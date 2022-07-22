Bethenny Frankel And Andy Cohen's Friendship Is Friendship Goals

Cohen appeared in a recent episode of Just B with Bethenny Frankel, and their similarities were greatly shown - including their views on parenthood. About being a father, Cohen said:

“I want to expose him to as many people and as many things as possible, and it was really important for him to listen to music, so there’s music playing all the time at my house. And it’s not kids music, by the way. It’s Grateful Dead and Madonna; I want him to appreciate music.”

“You and Paul are so similar. He goes to Dead shows, and music is such a part of his life,"

Frankel followed by saying: "You don’t sweat everything like me. You don’t sweat all the small stuff. But when it comes to parenting, I’m the same exact way. My kid’s not going to go to their wedding in a diaper. It’s not that deep, potty training or getting into school."