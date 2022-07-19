Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, looked stunning in her mother Angelina Jolie's dress that she borrowed for the Eternals premiere. In her mother's frock, Shiloh made a definitive style moment that celebrated sustainable fashion in a way that resonated with young people around the world. The teen has no official Instagram but she still gets a lot of media attention because of her famous parents.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Stuns In Mother's Dress
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt: Like Mother, Like Daughter!
Another reason why Shiloh gets so much media coverage despite not being a Hollywood starlet (at least not just yet!) is because she bears an uncanny resemblance to both of her parents simultaneously! It is hard sometimes for the general public to figure out who she looks more like - her father, Oscar winner Brad Pitt, or her mother, actress, and also Oscar winner Angelina Jolie. Either way, what everyone agrees on is that she has hit the lottery when it comes to genetics!
Not Just A Pretty Famous Face
Shiloh may have been born into fame due to her parents both being very successful actors in Hollywood, but she has really come into her own in recent years and is learning through them how to give back and be thankful for her good fortune and position in life. She is regularly seen on television shows but her most famous role is the voice-over role of Shuai Shuai in the movie Kung Fu Panda 3. According to some estimates, she also has her own net worth of approximately 2-3 million dollars!
Shiloh Likes To Cut A Rug!
Shiloh also has a burning passion for dancing and choreography, which is something that not many are aware of. She has already worked together with big names like Hamilton Evan, and can be seen in Doja Cat’s music video ‘Vegas’ busting out some moves in a black ensemble. She has been previously seen jamming out to well-known songs such as 'About Damn Time' by Lizzo, 'Moves Like Jagger' by Maroon 5, and 'Yeah!' by Usher. Along with her five siblings, Shiloh can be seen busting some serious dance moves, with even her mother popping in from time to time. The family that dances together, stays together!
Shiloh Seems To Have Shed Her Tomboy Image
Whilst the children of Jolie and Pitt are kept out of the spotlight as much as possible, Brad previously revealed in an interview she preferred to go by John when she was two years old. “She only wants to be called John. John or Peter. So, it’s a Peter Pan thing,” he said. “So, we’ve got to call her John. ‘Shi, do you want …’ — ‘John. I’m John.’ And then I’ll say, ‘John, would you like some orange juice?’ And she goes, ‘No!’ So, you know, it’s just that kind of stuff that’s cute to parents and it’s probably really obnoxious to other people.” She currently dresses more feminine and is seen often wearing dresses on the red carpet, but still keeps it casual in her day-to-day life with some sweats. These days, Shiloh is ruling red carpets in gorgeous style!