Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Stuns In Mother's Dress

Whilst the children of Jolie and Pitt are kept out of the spotlight as much as possible, Brad previously revealed in an interview she preferred to go by John when she was two years old. “She only wants to be called John. John or Peter. So, it’s a Peter Pan thing,” he said. “So, we’ve got to call her John. ‘Shi, do you want …’ — ‘John. I’m John.’ And then I’ll say, ‘John, would you like some orange juice?’ And she goes, ‘No!’ So, you know, it’s just that kind of stuff that’s cute to parents and it’s probably really obnoxious to other people.” She currently dresses more feminine and is seen often wearing dresses on the red carpet, but still keeps it casual in her day-to-day life with some sweats. These days, Shiloh is ruling red carpets in gorgeous style!