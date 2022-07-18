Search For Clues Continues In Odd Disappearance Of Maura Murray

Maura Murray
Authorities recently searched an area near where Hanson, Massachusetts, native Maura Murray disappeared in 2004, the New Hampshire attorney general’s office announced.

The search is the latest development showing that police still have not given up in their search for what happened to Murray, a nursing student who went missing after a single-car crash on a snowy night in 2004 in New Hampshire.

Attorney General's Office Said Search Was Result Of Investigators Relooking At Old Information

The attorney general's office said the one-day search is over, but wouldn't say whether anything useful was discovered in connection with the case.

Officials said the search was not the result of new information in the case. Instead, it’s part of an “ongoing investigative process and will consist of a more extensive search surrounding areas that had been previously searched in a more limited fashion,” they said.

Her sister, Julie Murray, told Fox News Digital that the search was near an area where another witness reported the possible sighting of a young person "moving quickly" on the night Maura disappeared.

"This area, Landaff and Easton, is about 5 miles away from where Maura’s car was found," she said. "And it's in the easterly direction, the direction she was headed. The other encouraging point to this news is the fact that this was the focal point of a very early search back in May of 2004 from a local tip that stated a local saw a ‘young person running or moving quickly’ along that stretch of road. So for all of those reasons, this is really encouraging news from her family."

Maura Murray Went Missing In 2004 After Leaving Her Massachusetts College

Maura Murray, then 21, went missing after leaving her dorm at the University of Massachusetts Amherst and crashing her car in New Hampshire in 2004.

Investigators said Murray left her dormitory at UMass-Amherst on Feb. 9, 2004, and drove north, though the reason is unknown. They know she made it at least as far as Haverhill, New Hampshire, a mountainside town near the Vermont border. 

A Witness Saw Murray After Crashing Her Car Into A Snow Bank

Residents reported seeing her along a sharp turn on Route 112 after her car had gone off the road and slammed into a snow bank at about 7:30 p.m. One passerby said he offered help, but Murray said roadside assistance was on its way.

The man drove home and called police. When officers arrived a short time later, Murray was gone, leaving no footprints in the snow and only scattered clues.

Murray's Family Continues To Search For Answers In What Happened To Her

No one has heard from Murray since, and her family has been waiting 18 years for answers. To keep her sister's disappearance in the public eye, Julie Murray said her family has remained active on social media and on the website mauramurraymissing.org.

There has been international interest in Murray's disappearance and potential leads in the case before, but none have led to answers. 

Many Theories Have Floated Around The Internet But None Have Panned Out

In 2018, public radio producer Maggie Freleng and former U.S. Marshal Art Roderick set out to discover what happened to Murray in the Oxygen TV network's true crime TV series “The Disappearance of Maura Murray.” They worked with Lance Reenstierna and Tim Piller, who host a podcast about Maura Murray’s disappearance, and James Renner, who wrote a book about the case.

Internet sleuths have countless theories about what could have happened to Maura, but none have completely panned out. Investigators have periodically announced plans to search certain areas, and they still continue to field new tips in the case.

