Search For Clues Continues In Odd Disappearance Of Maura Murray

The attorney general's office said the one-day search is over, but wouldn't say whether anything useful was discovered in connection with the case.

Officials said the search was not the result of new information in the case. Instead, it’s part of an “ongoing investigative process and will consist of a more extensive search surrounding areas that had been previously searched in a more limited fashion,” they said.

Her sister, Julie Murray, told Fox News Digital that the search was near an area where another witness reported the possible sighting of a young person "moving quickly" on the night Maura disappeared.

"This area, Landaff and Easton, is about 5 miles away from where Maura’s car was found," she said. "And it's in the easterly direction, the direction she was headed. The other encouraging point to this news is the fact that this was the focal point of a very early search back in May of 2004 from a local tip that stated a local saw a ‘young person running or moving quickly’ along that stretch of road. So for all of those reasons, this is really encouraging news from her family."