Michael Gallup May Not Be Ahead Of Schedule After All

The Dallas Cowboys were quite comfortable letting Amari Cooper go because they trusted CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup to lead the way going forward.

Not even Gallup's ACL injury prevented them from making a long-term commitment to him. But nevertheless, his availability for the upcoming campaign continues to be a big concern for America's Team.

Some reports claimed that his recovery was ahead of schedule. Nonetheless, it seems like that may not be true after all:

“Gallup is doing very well, but the timetable likely the same. Then we were talking about one or two games potentially there," former Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus said on the Love of the Star podcast.