Michael Gallup May Not Be Ahead Of Schedule After All

The Dallas Cowboys were quite comfortable letting Amari Cooper go because they trusted CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup to lead the way going forward.

Not even Gallup's ACL injury prevented them from making a long-term commitment to him. But nevertheless, his availability for the upcoming campaign continues to be a big concern for America's Team.

Some reports claimed that his recovery was ahead of schedule. Nonetheless, it seems like that may not be true after all:

“Gallup is doing very well, but the timetable likely the same. Then we were talking about one or two games potentially there," former Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus said on the Love of the Star podcast.

He Wants To Avoid The PUP

Michael Gallup
Wikimedia | Icodense99

But, why would this be a big deal? Well, because Gallup would be forced to miss a big stretch of the season if the Cowboys have to include him on the PUP list by the start of the NFL campaign:

"Broaddus elaborated, explaining the plan is, and always has been, to avoid starting the season on the PUP," reported Reid Hanson of Fansided. "The PUP (Physically unable to perform) list would rule Gallup out for the first four weeks of the season." "So we can conclude the hope is one or two games missed, with the expectation being less than four. We now have an update regarding Michael Gallup’s recovery and expected return to the Dallas Cowboys," Hanson added. "This can be seen as either good news or bad news depending on where your expectations were set. Some were seeing Gallup’s sideline activities as a sign he’ll be good to go in Week 1. Others were counting the days from his February surgery and saying there was no way he could perform before October."

Cowboys Have A Plan B

Michael Gallup
Wikimedia | NguoiDungKhongDinhDanh

But it's not all bad news. According to the latest reports, rookie Jalen Tolbert has turned plenty of heads during training camp and seems poised for a big workload even if Gallup is back in time.

“I’m definitely excited for the opportunity that’s in front of me and just being able to go and compete and continue to do the thing that I love,” Tolbert told the Dallas Morning News. “A lot of people aren’t blessed to be able to play after college, and so I definitely have a special opportunity, and I’m looking forward to it.”

Hopefully, Gallup will be back to full strength sooner rather than later, as the Cowboys' offense could look quite scary.

